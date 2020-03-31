Limerick soccer club plan 'Quarantash' to raise funds for UL Hospitals

Members of Limerick soccer club Kilcornan AFC have come up with a novel way to raise money, (and hair) in the coming weeks to help raise funds for UL Hospitals.

Entitled 'Quarantash' the members have set up a Go Fund me page with a target of €5,000. Link here:

According to the site, the club felt it needed to do their part and came up with a unique twist on the all too familiar 'Movember' campaign held each year.

"We feel the need to do our part to help during the Covid-19 crisis. We are currently holding a quarantash with our some of our players and committee, the principle is the same as movember except that its being done during quarantine, hence the name. All funds that we raise are being donated to the staff of University Hospital Limerick to be used to purchase either food or equipment depending on the greatest need over the coming weeks.

With people being stuck at home all the time we realised that their mental health would be under pressure from all the stress and we felt that by doing this it would give people something different and hopefully positive to look at on their social media instead of the constant stream of bad news that we are seeing at present. Anyone that want's to join in is more than welcome to. All money raised will go towards food or equipment, please donate today"

Aside from the much needed funds and the community spirit, the highlight of this event could very well be the before and after pictures, which we know the members will share with us (and you) at the Limerick Leader.