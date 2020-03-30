WATCH: UL Ladies rugby team work on their skills in a 'novel' way

The UL Ladies rugby team have come up with a novel way to work on their skills during the current Covid-19 enforced break in sport. The video below shows the champion side working on their catch pass accuracy in a variety of ways using some interesting props too and not the front row type either.

Olan Daly, Rugby development officer comes up with the idea (at the start of the video), runs it by head coach Colm Skehan and following all the hard work, Sana Govender, coach of the junior squad, confirms the try. Well worth a watch and well done to all for such a novel way of keeping a smile on people's faces.