WATCH: Munster Rugby create video resource for coaches and players

Munster Rugby's Coaching Development Department have created a video resource to support coaches and players involved in the game throughout the province.

The coaching resource is available to view as a playlist and is divided into 10 key sections which describe and demonstrate a wide range of rugby skills, drills and activities across the development stages.

Munster Rugby Technical Skills Development Coach, Mike Pettman, takes you through individual skills while former Munster players, Duncan Williams, Jonny Holland and Denis Fogarty share their position specific knowledge.

The interactive resource also contains information on the following areas – attack, defence, scrum and lineout, athletic development as well as coach support.

With over 70 videos available to watch across the playlist, there is a variety of skills, drills and activities to practice and perfect. To see more, click here: