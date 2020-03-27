Camogie Association confirm extension of activity suspension into April

In light of the latest developments in relation to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and upon advice from the relevant state authorities including the HSE, the Camogie Association has announced today that they too will extend their current suspension of all Camogie activities until Sunday April 19th (inclusive) or as further advised.

The Association’s Annual Congress (originally scheduled for April 3 & 4 2020) has been deferred and will be rescheduled.



Camogie Fixtures, as governed under rule, will be reviewed as further guidance is provided by the Public Health Authorities. Updates will be provided in due course.



The GAA National Féile na nGael 2020 has been cancelled.



Camán to Croker (originally scheduled for April 18 2020) development initiative have been postponed – this position will be reviewed in light of future guidance.



A number of education and training initiatives have been deferred. Many initiatives, workshops, webinars will be available online. This will be notified in due course.



A decision has been taken that all competitive fixtures will be scheduled at least 2 weeks after the return to games activity to enable teams to get back training.



We acknowledge that this step will result in further inconvenience and disruption to members as well as the game at all levels, however we appreciate the continued co-operation and support of everyone involved at this time.