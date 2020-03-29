Limerick Leader Weekly GAA Notes

Ahane

Mother’s Day : We hope all the Mammies and Grannies in the club had a wonderful Mother’s Day despite the current situation. We look forward to seeing you all back supporting the club on the sidelines up and down the county soon!

Ahane Covid-19 Volunteer Group : These are difficult and worrying times for us all. We in Ahane GAA Club are aware that there may be members of our community who may be reluctant to leave their homes due to the virus. We have organised a group of volunteers to assist and support those who may need help getting necessities such as food, fuel and prescriptions in. If you or any family member need any support please contact Mary or Maria who will do their best to organise assistance for you with our group of volunteers. Mary: 086 8717577 Maria: 086 3323979 Your privacy will at all times be respected.

Ballybricken- Bohermore

Club Notice: In these unprecedented and tough times Ballybricken Bohermore GAA are here to help anyone in the community that needs support in anyway such as collecting shopping, other services or simply a chat. We are here to help and please just reach out by text or call one of our committee members. Enda Nicholl 0876877267, Jimmy Martin: 0879908112, John Casey: 0879029308, Maria Owens: 0879647150, Mick Murphy: 0862448397. We can get through this by all sticking together and working as a Team.

Ballysteen

Service to the Elderly : Ballysteen GAA along with Askeaton GAA & Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan Bord na nÓg GAA wish to offer our services to the elderly and the most vulnerable in our community during this current time and throughout the weeks ahead. All three clubs are coming together to give back to our community that has supported us throughout good times and bad.

We will be offering to help anyone who requires shopping, prescriptions, fuel etc to be collected on their behalf and delivered to their doorstep. We will support local businesses to help keep our local community going. Listed below are our co-ordinators numbers. You can ring or text these numbers and we will organise assistance thereafter. Best hygiene practices will be used by our volunteers during the deliver of this service. Thanks to everyone who is volunteering as part of this. Every little helps in the sustainment and sense of community amongst ourselves. Please remember to share this information to people who are not on Social Media so that they know this service is available. Co-Ordinators: Askeaton Theresa Kenny O'Connell (087 6497963) Eamon Purcell (087 9382972) Ballysteen John Neville (087 6505469) Alan Kehoe (087 1237562)

Blackrock

Lotto: We have no lotto results this week as the lotto is currently suspended until the Covid-19 crisis has settled. The jackpot of €11,300 is waiting for some lucky supporter when we return.

HSE: Currently as per GAA and HSE guidelines the field and facilities remain closed to the public, to prevent the spread of the covid-19 virus. We have many volunteers in the club willing to help members of the community who need assistance. Contact the club if help needed.

Membership: Club membership is due and can be paid to any member of the committee. €40 for adult, €20 for OAP and student.

Caherline

GAA LOTTO: Our Club Lotto has been postponed until further notice, all tickets already purchased will go into the next draw. Jackpot will stay as is (€4,600).

CLUB ACTIVITIES CANCELLED: Due to the current situation with the Coronavirus, all club activities (training sessions, club games, challenge games, courses and events) are cancelled. This now includes all club games originally fixed for April. In addition, we would like to make people aware that our pitch is closed for the foreseeable future, we would ask everyone to remain off of it until told otherwise.

Hurling aside, we would like to extend our best wishes to everyone during these extraordinary times - stay home if you can, exercise social distancing, stay informed about what’s happening in your local community and more importantly, stay safe.

Crecora-Manister

COVID-19 Support : The local club are reaching out to the Crecora and Manister community and offering our support to those who may require assistance at this time. Please spread this message in the Crecora and Manister community, especially to the elderly and vulnerable. Examples of where volunteers can help is collecting medicines, groceries or fuel. The list of contact numbers is available on our Facebook page.

Dromin-Athlacca

Covid: Due to the current situation with the world pandemic of coronavirus and Covid – 19, we are continuing to follow the national advice of GAA Headquarters and Limerick County Board in conjunction with HSE to cease all sporting events within our club. Keep an eye on Dromin Athlacca GAA Facebook page, Instragam and Twitter at Dromin Athlacca GAA Club @DromAthGaa. This will be a fantastic resource to keep us and our children entertained and active both mentally and physically during this difficult time.

Help: Our club committee is aware that our club is committed to helping people in our community. If you or your family require any support or assistance during this pandemic then don't hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. We are here to help if you need assistance with delivery of fuel,shopping or medicines. Together Everyone Achieves More.

Cul Camps: Applicants are currently being considered for coaches and coaching assistants for Cul Camps in July and August. If you are interested in this opportunity log onto kellgogsculcamps.gaa.ie/cul-coaches for further details.

Galbally

Help: Galbally GAA has over 20 volunteers who are available to assist anyone in the Community. If anyone needs assistance at any time, contact: Tom Quinlan Chairman (086) 834 9350 or Karen O’Dea Secretary (086) 392 1328 and a volunteer will be arranged.

All patrons are advised that Covid-19 updates will not be posted by Galbally GAA and the recommendation is to only seek updates, directives and advice from the HSE website https://www2.hse.ie/coronavirus/

RIP: Galbally GAA would like to express our deepest sympathies to the Martin family on the death of Pa Martin, former Galbally underage footballer and uncle to current Centre Back, Liam Casey. May he RIP.

Hospital- Herbertstown

Help: WE ARE AVAILABLE TO THE COUMMUNITY FOR ANY ASSISTANCE THATS NEEDED. WE THANK YOU FOR YOUR COOPERATION AND STAY SAFE EVERYONE

Cúl Camps: Are you looking for experience in coaching and available for work in July and August? Why not consider joining the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps team where opportunities exist for coaches and supervisors of all levels. Register your interest at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/cul-coaches

Lotto Draw: Will be postponed until further notice: The Jackpot is €3,700 and the draw will commence when restrictions are lifted. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from any club member, local shops or online at: www.klubfunder.com

For sale: Club Hoodie Age 10 to 11 - €25. Large gearbag - €30. Contact Geraldine 0876357058

CE Scheme: We have a vacancy for a worker on our grounds if you qualify and are interested please contact Geraldine O'Donoghue 087 6357058.

Assistance: For anyone in our community that is in need of medicine collected or for some shopping. Please contact Geraldine 0876357058 or Des 0868369784 and we can arrange the details with you.

Kilteely-Dromkeen

Club Update : KDGAA in conjunction with the community council and all the other organisations in the community have come together and produced the letter below.

We can all work together in these uncertain times to ensure the most vulnerable in our community are cared for. Please feel free to contact anyone on the list below, all our volunteers will follow the strict guide guidelines set out by the government. To all in our community : This letter is on behalf of all community groups in Kilteely Dromkeen. All groups will do what they can to insure the safety of those in our community.

We want provide some information on what is happening in our community to help you. Ahern’s shop in Kilteely Opening hours 10am to 6pm daily. If anyone is worried about coming out & they need groceries, they are more than welcome to ring Noreen on 061-384184. She will take the order & we will deliver it. Fresh bread & milk delivered everyday & she got a delivery from the wholesaler of kitchen towels, toilet roll, disinfectant etc. No shortage of anything. Ahern’s Bar is closed till 29th march as directed by the government.

Community Newsletter : Newsletter will continue to be printed each Friday. Those who wish to collect a copy – can do so, in each of our churches. If you would like to be added to the email list – please send email to kdccc.eu@gmail.com requesting same.

Help: The members of our community listed below will try and help you as best they can if you have difficulties, Need Supplies or if you just need a chat We all need to look out for each other at this time, Get the word out there – talk to your neighbours. If you have concerns about someone else in our community please let us know. Tom Jones 086 4069113, Mairead Murphy 087 6391284, Willie Hanley 087 133 7950, Terry McCarthy 087 6198387, Caroline Mc’Carthy 0877531460, Eoin English 087 9374666, Noel O’Dea 087 6278022, Robert O’Dea 087 2657769, Robert Holmes 087 8131360, Fr. Joe Tynan 087 2225445, Larry O’Grady 086 8604099, Jim Larkin 087 2061124, Petrina Enright 087 2785314, Eamonn O’Dea 086 3844612

Monaleen

HELP AVAILABLE: Monaleen GAA club recognises that the current advise re-social distancing and isolation can leave members of our community with challenging situations.

If there's anything we can do to help you, for instance dog walking, grocery drops, even a regular phone check in with you, please let us know, we'd be delighted to help where we can Contact Alan at 087 7766022 or Caroline at 087 6448807. Monaleen GAA Club has teamed up with Centra in Monaleen Stores and Newtown Shopping Centre to help people in our community who are in isolation.

Working together, Centra can get your groceries together and one of the club's volunteers will drop them to your home. Phone your grocery list into Centra Annacotty at 061-333947 or Monaleen at 061-338287 between 9am and 4pm. Let us look after you during these difficult days.

CO-VID 19: In line with the position advised by Limerick County GAA board, Monaleen GAA club respectfully requests parents not to send their children to club grounds during the period of social distancing put in place by the Government.

This position has been taken to limit community transmission of the Coronavirus and in order to protect vulnerable people in our locality. Unfortunately people, both young and old, are still congregating in the clubhouse field. Signs have now been erected clearly indicating that the pitch is closed, with access prohibited. Adults, please lead by example, parents, please tell your children why it is important to keep a social distance. We must stay apart for the safety of all of our community.

MOTHER'S DAY: Belated Happy Mother's Day to all mothers out there. No doubt it was a strange day on Sunday last for some as you may not be able to see your loved ones, but stay strong and keep social distancing.

Mungret St Pauls

Health: Mungret St. Pauls hope all our members and their families are keeping healthy and coping well in these current challenging times. Our primary concern is the health and well-being of all our members, volunteers and those from the community that use our facilities.

While we still have our gates open to allow access to the graveyard, we do wish to remind everyone who attends our grounds to please abide by the social distancing advise. A lot of scenic places and parks are becoming very busy and we urge people to turn around and go somewhere else if there are a lot of people around, this is not just for your safety but for everyone's safety.

The sooner everyone adheres to the HSE guidelines the quicker we can get back playing GAA. We urge all our members and their families to please follow all the protocol that is being asked of you. Please be responsible, cough into your arm, wash your hands properly, avoid close contact with people, avoid crowded places, especially indoors. Follow the travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs, stay at home and ring your doctor if you think you have the virus to help stop the spread of whatever infection you may have. You will not know who has a low immune system and more prone to infection so please be aware of how close you may be to people. Only leave your house if it is a necessary journey and leave your children at home if it is possible. The LIT Gaelic Grounds has been announced as becoming a test centre. These centres are by appointment only. Do not go to a test centre without an appointment - you will not be seen.

DO YOU REQUIRE HELP : We would like to invite members of our Club and the wider Community to make contact with us if they need assistance in any way, shopping, lifts, medicine collected, etc. we will provide where possible/capable. We can be contacted by direct message to our facebook, twitter, instagram, email mungretgaa@gmail.com or the club phone 0858679962. Please do not feel as if you are inconveniencing us, even if you just want to talk on the phone to someone for company, everything will be done in the strictest of confidence.

KEEP ACTIVE: Children have been given work to do at home while they are out of school but they still need to be active to use up their built up energy. Why not set up an obstacle course in your back garden where they can use a few drills from their training session, time them and get them to better their time each time (children love a challenge and a target to beat). For the older children in your house they also need to keep active so please allow them to hit a ball off a safe wall on your house if it is the only one available to them. We need to remind parents to please make sure your children are not out socialising with their friends as this is what spreads the virus, allow them extra time on social media to keep in contact with their friends.

CASH FOR CLOBBER : We are still collecting items for our cash for clobber, while you are stuck in your house why not 'Spring Clean' your wardrobes and hot presses. Bags can be left under the canopy at the back of the club house. The club would like to wish continued good health to all members and the wider community. Please adhere to HSE guidelines and show consideration to those around you. We look forward to a return to regular action, whenever this may be. All the information you need is on the HSE website.

Patrickswell

CORONA VIRUS: All club activities remain suspended for the duration of the crisis.

SKILLS CHALLENGE: The Senior Hurlers are currently recording fun skills videos and these are being posted to the club's Instagram page for everyone to follow.

HELPING HAND: A committee has been formed to assist locals who may need assistance during the current corona virus situation. The coordinator is Mary Gillane at 0863695155

