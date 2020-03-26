FAI confirm extension to 'cessation' of football

The Football Association of Ireland have confirmed an extension to the cessation of all football under its jurisdiction until April 19 inclusive, following directives from Government, the Department of Health and UEFA.

The decision to extend a deadline for the return to football has been taken in light of the ever-growing threat posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and in the best interests of players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and staff. This decision will continue to be monitored on an ongoing basis.

The FAI is in communication with the Department of Health and UEFA on COVID-19 and will continue to follow all government guidelines. The Association advises all members, volunteers and stakeholders to respect the HSE guidelines on social distancing during this pandemic.

The Association remains committed to a June return for the SSE Airtricity League. Regular meetings are ongoing with representatives from the National League Executive Committee and the Professional Footballer’s Association of Ireland to help our clubs and players through this difficult time.

FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne has again advised the FAI that in the current exceptional circumstances, clubs should not engage in collective training during the cessation period for all football activity under the FAI’s jurisdiction.

This recommendation is based on the government’s desire to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and Dr Byrne strongly advises against clubs training during this cessation period which runs until April 19th inclusive.