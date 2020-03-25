Three Limerick stars nominated for Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Try of the year

Voting is now open for the Munster Schools Senior Cup Try of the Season and three Limerick players are in the shortlist. Tries from CBC, Ardscoil Rís, St Munchin’s, Crescent College and Rockwell College are all in the running, with the Limerick trio of Jack Ward Murphy – Ardscoil Rís, James O’Brien – St Munchin’s and Eoin Cantillon-Mann – Crescent College all in the hunt for the win.

Choose from five brilliant tries: - To vote - Click this link

The finalists

David Kiely – CBC

Jack Ward Murphy – Ardscoil Rís



James O’Brien – St Munchin’s



Eoin Cantillon-Mann – Crescent College



Joshua O’Dwyer – Rockwell College

Vote for your favourite try below.

Voting closes on Wednesday, April 1.