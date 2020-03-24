WATCH: Limerick camogie star challenges all to try audacious sideline cut skill
Limerick camogie star Rebecca Noonan
LIMERICK camogie star Rebecca Noonan has challenged all to try an audacious sideline cut skill.
In his video clip, the inter-county star cuts the sliothar over the bar - but from her knees.
Granagh-Ballingarry star Noonan has played with the county junior teams in recent season.
She was chosen as the winner of the Division 3 Player of the League in the 2019 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League awards.
Noonan and her Limerick junior team-mates reached both the league and championship finals in 2019 - losing to Kildare and Kerry.
For anyone that has access to a local GAA field, here’s a new challenge for ye ♀️ #CreateDontContaminate @RTE2fm pic.twitter.com/fSEpr6MzUw— Rebecca Noonan (@BeccaNoonan97) March 23, 2020
