Munster Rugby reach out to elderly and isolated during coronavirus pandemic

MUNSTER Rugby has revealed that the province is reaching out to our community, in particular the elderly or isolated, who are in need of help during these challenging times.

In a statement issued this Monday evening, Munster confirmed tha if there is a need for any essentials delivered, they have a team of Rugby Development staff, with own transport, available and ready to help.

Munster Rugby Development staff, who work with local clubs and schools in growing the game across the province, are available to assist the community further at this time.

Munster are calling on those who know of anyone that is vulnerable at this time, and living in the surrounding areas of the below listed locations to email info@munsterrugby.ie and our staff will do their best to provide assistance.

Locations

Limerick

Bantry

Cashel

Cork City

Kenmare



Macroom

Nenagh