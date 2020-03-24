QUIZ: Can you name the Munster Rugby squad that won the 2006 Heineken Cup?

Over the last few days and weeks, we have all been going back over old sports on TV, Netflix and in newspapers. As we travel back in time, the thing is, can we all remember who won what and with whom?

Well, in the first of our quizzes, the Limerick Leader Sports team are starting off with a 'handy one' Can you name the squad of players who won the 2006 Heineken Cup for Munster Rugby? Well, give it a go.