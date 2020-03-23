Munster Rugby provide squad update with Guinness PRO14 season suspended indefinitely

THE Munster squad will commence their remote training programme this week.

A number of players were following individual training plans during last week’s down week, with some using the time to catch up on household tasks.

The squad and academy have been assigned their respective programmes set out by Head of Athletic Performance Denis Logan and Lead Academy Development Athletic Coach Ged McNamara.

In terms of equipment, plans have been put in place to facilitate players for their individual requirements with the distribution of equipment from the HPC taking place today.

Monitoring will continue with daily access and communication made possible using platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Hudl.

The medical department continue to manage the rehabilitating players with remote programmes and reviews, and for those requiring closer attention, the medical staff are equipped to manage same.

In a post on their website Munster Rugby say that in maintaining an elite high-performance environment whilst off-site, the players have been set goals accordingly with the focus as always on achieving those targets.

The post continues: "The collaboration between all departments will continue in ensuring players receive the best care and remain engaged as they maintain levels of fitness and conditioning, follow nutritional plans, and continue with skill and rugby development over the next period.

"With the wider community following work from home practices, managing mental well-being is hugely important during this time, and remaining connected helps in this regard.

"Munster Rugby is supportive of all government initiatives in helping slow the spread of Covid-19.

"We all have a part to play, and players, staff and the community will be stronger together by staying apart.

"Munster Rugby will continue to keep you updated across our channels during this time."