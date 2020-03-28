Limerick and Galway All-Ireland hurling final set for television replay

THE 1980 All-Ireland senior hurling championship final between Limerick and Galway will be shown on TG4 this Sunday at 2pm.

With no live sport, the Irish language television station has delved into the GAA archives to show the All-Ireland SHC final of 40 years ago.

Watched by 64,895 in Croke Park, Galway defeated Limerick 2-15 to 3-9.