Limerick and Galway All-Ireland hurling final set for television replay
Galway captain Joe Connolly shakes hands with Limerick captain Seán Foley ahead of the 1980 All-Ireland Hurling Final in Croke Park
THE 1980 All-Ireland senior hurling championship final between Limerick and Galway will be shown on TG4 this Sunday at 2pm.
With no live sport, the Irish language television station has delved into the GAA archives to show the All-Ireland SHC final of 40 years ago.
Watched by 64,895 in Croke Park, Galway defeated Limerick 2-15 to 3-9.
Óráid Joe Connolly. 'The West's Awake' ó Joe Mc Donagh. An slua ag glaoch ar 'Iggy'— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) March 23, 2020
We turn the clock back 40 years next Sunday to relive some of the best GAA moments of all time
@Galway_GAA V @LimerickCLG 1980
⏰29/03-13:50 ar @TG4TV@ballsdotie @TribesmenGAA @GAA__JOE pic.twitter.com/Xqy8odgwMY
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on