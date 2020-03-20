Munster Minor Football championship re-fixed to give counties 'ample time to prepare their teams'

The Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship which was to commence on Wednesday April 8, has provisionally been moved back two weeks to Wednesday April 22. With all GAA activity suspended at present until March 29, the Munster CCC (in consultation with all Munster Counties) have agreed that when the current restrictions are lifted, counties will be given ample time to prepare their teams.

Based on the information to hand at this moment, the proposed fixtures will see Limerick begin their campaign on that night in Newcastle West against Waterford at 6.30pm

If the ban on collective training and games is extended beyond March 29, then Munster GAA take the appropriate action, based on the information to hand at that stage.

No decisions on the format / scheduling of the other 2020 Munster Championship fixtures (Senior Hurling, Senior Football, Under 20 Hurling and Minor Hurling grades) can be made at this time until the current restrictions are lifted.