Limerick Leader Weekly Golf notes

BALLYBUNION

RESULTS: Men’s Competitions:

Men’s Competition Sponsored by Allied Irish Bank, Sunday, March 15, Cashen Course; 1st John Quirke (14) 41pts; 2nd Brendan Lynch (20) 39pts B9 20pts; 3rd Brendan Slattery (15) 39pts; Gross: Conor Kilroy (4) 34pts; 4th Thomas Healy (24) 38pts; 5th Maurice O’Connell (17) 37pts; Seniors: Brendan Daly (10) 35pts; Cat 1 (up to 10 H’Cap): John Carroll (10) 36pts; Cat 2 (11 to 16 H’Cap): Brian Horgan (14) 36pts;

Cat 3 (17 H’Cap up): John Nolan (18) 34pts; Back 9: Sean Corcoran (12) 19pts.

Fixtures: Eamon Allen Singles Sponsored by Brendan Keane, Equal Heat, Sunday, March 22: Cashen Course.

Ladies Competitions: Fixtures:

Ladies Singles, Saturday, March 21: Cashen Course. Ladies Tuesday Competition, Tuesday, March 24, Cashen Course.

SENIOR MENS: Senior Men’s Competitions: Fixtures: Thursday , March 19: Senior Men’s Competition, Cashen Course.

Senior Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Friday, March 20: Senior Ladies Competition, Cashen Course.

Ballykisteen

Club Member: It was with great sadness we learned of the passing of Cathy Meehan. Cathy was a long standing member of the Club. She was the inaugural Lady President and held this position for four years. Cathy was a true lady and a great supporter of the Ladies Club. She will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest sympathy to Cathy’s family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Ballyneety

WINTER LEAGUE: Winter League, sponsored by Tony Connolly Menswear, Final. Results: 1st Team Q 132 points Pat Hogan, Neil Kiely, Paul Carroll, Mike Kennedy, Donal Murphy, Pat Hastings & Pat Davern; 2nd Team: H 126 points; Frank Sarsfield, Jonathan Dervan, Tim Smyth Jack Nelligan John Bartley Ger O'Mahoney & Mary O'Dwyer; 3rd Team ( I) 124 points; Graeme Loughman, Kyle Dillon, Gar Kelly, Joe Grimes, John Franks Ger Sheahan & Joan O'Brien; 4th Team F 123 Points; Declan Ryan, John Murphy, Dermot Whelen, Ger Whelan, Jason O'Dwyer. Flan O'Neill & Fiona Godfrey.

FUNDRAISER: Fundraiser split the pot week no 10. Congratulations to Eamon Cregan wins €151.

CASTLEISLAND

RESULTS: 18 hole single stableford 15/03/2020; 1st Sean Broderick 40pts; 2nd Denis O'Sullivan 38pts;

3rd Declan Raggett 37pts.

FIXTURE: Next week's competition

18 Hole Singles. Green tees GOY.

CHARLEVILLE

SENIORS: Seniors Golf Wednesday, 4th March; Joe Ryan, Tom Clarson,

Tom Collins. 69 pts; 2 John Madigan, DJ Hourigan, Christy Dennehy 68 CB

FOURBALL CHOOSE: Sunday, 8th March: 12 Hole Fourball Choose

1st Paul Torley (11), Mark Linehan (13)

WINTER LEAGUE: Results of the Winter League qualifiers are now posted on the notice boards, in the club foyer and on our website. All teams in the cup & shield are required to play 9 hole (front 9) stapleford with 3 best score of their 5 cards to count, the top 2 teams in the respective cup & shield will play off in the finals.

Players are allowed to play any day between now and Sunday 15th March, please do so ASAP as the weather can be very unaccommodating at this time of year.

CLUB LOTTO: No Jackpot Winner.

Winning numbers 19. 29 27. 7; €50 Lucky Dip: Gay McEvoy; €30 Lucky Dip: Carl McCarthy; €20 Lucky Dip: Sam Wyse

LADIES CLUB: Ladies 9 Hole Singles Stableford Thursday 5th March: 1st Anne McEvoy (20) 18 pts; 2nd Helen Cronin (28) 17 pts.

Spring League: The Spring League has been extended to April 26th. This will hopefully give everyone a chance to complete their rounds. You are still welcome to take part, if you’re not already in.

Dromoland

RESULTS: Results for the weekend ending March 15 at Dromoland Castle. Open Series Winter Scramble: 1st Gearoid Cox 55.9 strokes, Alan Ryan, Conor Barry, Evan O’Meara.

winter scramble: Dromoland Winter Scramble Grand Final takes place next Sunday, March 22 with all winners who qualified for the Grand Final are invited back on Sunday. Please call the golf shop on 061-368444 to reserve a tee time.

Newcastle West

SENIORS GOLF: Results: Monday, March 16. Results not in.

Fixtures: Due to the worsening situation with the coronavirus, all seniors golf competitions have been deferred until further notice.

Tipperary

RESULTS: Tuesday March 3, Sweep: 1st: Maurice Power 23 pts.

OPEN SINGLES: Saturday March 7, Open Singles: 1st: Hubert Crowe (11) 32 pts. 2nd: Edward Lowry (11) 29 pts.

OPEN SINGLES; Sunday March 8, Open Singles: 1st: Frank Doran (10) 25 pts. 2nd: Liam Farrell (13) 23 pts.

Seniors: Winners 61 pts (b9): Jim McGlynn, Pádraig O’Ceallaigh, John Walsh, Tim Walsh. 2nd 61 pts(b9): Rody Dwan, Liam O’Dwyer, Billy O’Reilly, Pat Walsh. 3rd 61 pts: Matt Kennedy, Michael Kinahan, Eric Rochford, Liam Ryan.

Cards: 45:Connie Hayes & Denis McGrath. Poker: Larry Ryan. Texas: No Game. No cards next Saturday due to function in the Clubhouse.

LOTTO: 2, 11, 12 & 13. Jackpot not won. Next Week €10,000. Lucky Dips: James Ryan (Murroe), Michael & Anne O'Dwyer (Currapour c/o Madge Cleary), The Flynn Family, Joe O'Gorman , John O'Donovan. Promoter: Joe O'Dwyer.