French lockdown puts rugby on hold for Bradshaw Ryan

IN NORMAL circumstances Limerick second-row Frank Bradshaw Ryan would be preparing for a crucial fixture with his promotion-chasing French ProD2 side USON Nevers this weekend.

But these are not normal times we live in.

Emergency restrictions have been introduced in France to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In a nationwide TV address earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered people to stay at home adding that the country was ‘at war with an invisible, elusive enemy, and the measures were unprecedented, but circumstances demanded them.’

In the face of the pandemic, rugby has taken a back seat. All rugby in France has been suspended as the country attempts to limit the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The suspension includes all collective training.

Frank Bradshaw Ryan explained: “France is in lockdown for 15 days. You are only allowed leave your house unless it is totally necessary, if not and you go out, the police will tell you to go home.

“At the moment, it’s case of just staying home, staying safe.

“Our club has suspended training for four weeks. Hopefully between the lockdown and the time we have to go back training with the squad, scheduled to be April 13, I will be able to get home to Ireland.”

Former Shannon lock forward Frank Bradshaw Ryan, with the help of an agent in France, joined Federale 1 side Auch, a former Top 14 club, in 2016.

The former Munster Sub-Academy’s ​time at Auch, who played in France’s third-tier, turned out to be a positive experience.

The 24-year-old Clareview native turned in impressive string of displays earning him a move to USON Nevers, an ambitious club located 260kms southeast of Paris, who play in the second-tier of French rugby.

After finishing sixth in the PRO D2 last season, USON Nevers are well in the promotion hunt this season, sitting fifth, behind the likes of Perpignan and Grenoble and table toppers Colomiers.

USON Nevers are one point clear of sixth-placed Biarritz.

Frank Bradshaw Ryan said: “Team goals this year was to finish in the top four. We finished sixth last year after falling off after Christmas.

“We’re fifth now so we’re not too far off. We had a big win away in Biarritz last week which was class. Top six make the playoffs, but top for gives us a home tie, so that’s what we’re aiming for.

“My own personal goal for the season was to kick on how I played last year where I played 29 of the 31 games.

“It’s been going well this year. I have managed to bag three tries which is three more than I got last season so it’s definitely going better.

“I have been lucky with injury so far, only picking up minor niggles, but nothing to make me miss a game. I have played in 19 of our 22 league games, so I’m playing quite a bit.”

The Limerick second-row has been enjoying life in France, adapting well to the change of cultures.

“I’m definitely well integrated now. I’m fluent in French and find myself picking up more of a leadership role this year with calling line-outs and stuff like that.

“Nevers is a decent sized town with a population of around 50,000. The town loves the rugby team and really gets behind us so it’s great.

“The weather is more extreme than back home. The winters could get to -5 or -6 but we could get 35 degrees during the summer which is great.

“Day to day life in Nevers is pretty chilled. In normal circumstances, I would go to training from 8.30am to 11am which would involve gym and units. Then there’s training from 2.30pm-4pm. After that I would just take it easy at home or go out for food with some of the boys.

“Our Wednesdays, we are off so I usually spend them at home with the dog.”

Last season, Bradshaw-Ryan’s team mates at USON Nevers included 11-time capped All-Black winger Zac Guilford, the former Clermont Auvergne, Crusaders, Hurricanes and Waratahs star, as well as former Hurricanes, Chiefs and Maori All-Black hooker Hika Elliot.

“Yeah it was class for me to be playing with those two All-Blacks. They had so much experience and it really showed.

“Zac only did one season with us before returning home, but Hika is still with us. With him being the hooker and me calling the line-outs we have a really good relationship.”

With France, like the rest of Europe currently in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, there is real uncertainty about when the rugby season might resume.

With the league being suspended until April 30, it’s still not 100% sure what’s going to happen.

“A six-week break then straight back into rugby would be tough for fellas, so there will have to be a grace period where we could train before we play again.

“From a rugby aspect we’re on good form prior to the break and playing some really good rugby and we were loving playing.

“We would have loved to have used the momentum to try pick up a few points on the fourth placed in the league table who are Oyannax. They are seven points ahead of us right now, but we do have a game in hand on them.

“But at the end of the day this (coronavirus) is bigger than rugby and the league has made the right decision to suspend competition.

“If the season can be re started on the 30th of April then we will finish in July, which will be weird.

“I’ll just do my own thing, treat it as an off season. I will do some conditioning work. I live alone, but quiet a few of the lads live in my building, so there’ll be some intense FIFA competitions happening over that time!”

So what does the rugby-playing future hold for former Ireland U19 rugby international Bradshaw-Ryan.

“I am under contract with USON Nevers until 2022, so I have another two years here which is great.

“Hopefully in that time we can achieve something big.”