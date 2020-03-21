Limerick Leader weekly athletics notes

UL Rowing Club 5K series Round 4

Paul Fitzgerald won his 3rd race of the series in 17:07 with Aaron O’Brien 2nd in 17:57 and Dylan Storan 3rd in 18:37. Sheila Clavin took her second series victory in 22:34 with Verena Tarpey 2nd in 26:22 and Laura Molloy 3rd in 26:44. Unfortunately due to the outbreak of the Corona virus the series will not now conclude.

Elsewhere

Eoghan Beary of Dooneen A.C and on this occasion representing UL was 9th in the Irish University Cross Country Championships in Cork. Clubmate Cormac Downes performed well in the colours of WIT.

International

Carolyn Hayes was second in the Shandrani ATU Triathlon in Mauritius in a time of 2:02:28. This was her 8th International podium including 3 victories.

Fixtures

Unfortunately due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus there has been a suspension of all athletic activity including training until March 29 at the earliest.

Events cancelled included the County 4 Mile Championships scheduled for Dromcollougher last weekend.

The Mallow 10 Mile, the Castleconnell 10K and the Monaleen 10k, all scheduled for Sunday 22nd March have all also been cancelled.

Rescheduling has also taken place of some events with The National Juvenile Indoor Championships being rearranged for April 26 as well as May 2 and 3.

The Great Limerick Run has been refixed for the Sunday October 4.

Mike Carmody has also cancelled his Strength and Conditioning Classes but will offer tailored home programmes.

Wishing everybody health in what is likely be a challenging period .