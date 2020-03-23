Revised Junior Soccer draws for Limerick District League sides

We may not know when soccer will be back, but we do know who will play who in the season's remaining Cups.

FAI New Balance Junior Cup

Quarter Final Draw

Athenry FC v Rush Athletic

Killarney Celtic v Fairview Rangers

Usher Celtic v Gorey Rangers or Castlebar Celtic

Westport Utd v Oliver Bond Celtic

Semi-Final Draw

Killarney Celtic or Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC or Rush Athletic

Westport United or Oliver Bond Celtic v Usher Celtic or Gorey Rangers or Castlebar Celtic

Open Cup Draw

Semi Final

Kilmallock B v Wembley Rvs

Parkville B v Fairview Rgs C

Premier A O’Halloran Cup

Semi-Final

Moyross or Charleville v Fairview or Carew Park

Athlunkard Villa v Newport or Cappamore

Lawson cup

Round Three

A.Ballynanty Rovers v Fairview Rgs

B.Newport or Northisde v Regional Utd

C.Mungret Reg v Wembley Rvs

D.Geraldines v Coonagh or Nenagh

E.Kilmallock v Prospect

F.Aisling Annacotty v Hyde Rgs

G.Knockainey v Caherdavin Celtic

H.Pike Rvs v Janesboro

Q-Final

A v B, C v D, E v F, G v H

