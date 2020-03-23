Revised Junior Soccer draws for Limerick District League sides
We may not know when soccer will be back, but we do know who will play who in the season's remaining Cups.
FAI New Balance Junior Cup
Quarter Final Draw
Athenry FC v Rush Athletic
Killarney Celtic v Fairview Rangers
Usher Celtic v Gorey Rangers or Castlebar Celtic
Westport Utd v Oliver Bond Celtic
Semi-Final Draw
Killarney Celtic or Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC or Rush Athletic
Westport United or Oliver Bond Celtic v Usher Celtic or Gorey Rangers or Castlebar Celtic
Open Cup Draw
Semi Final
Kilmallock B v Wembley Rvs
Parkville B v Fairview Rgs C
Premier A O’Halloran Cup
Semi-Final
Moyross or Charleville v Fairview or Carew Park
Athlunkard Villa v Newport or Cappamore
Lawson cup
Round Three
A.Ballynanty Rovers v Fairview Rgs
B.Newport or Northisde v Regional Utd
C.Mungret Reg v Wembley Rvs
D.Geraldines v Coonagh or Nenagh
E.Kilmallock v Prospect
F.Aisling Annacotty v Hyde Rgs
G.Knockainey v Caherdavin Celtic
H.Pike Rvs v Janesboro
Q-Final
A v B, C v D, E v F, G v H
