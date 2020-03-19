WATCH: Munster Rugby players send St Patrick's Day greetings with some special guest appearances
Munster Rugby players have sent best wishes for St Patrick's Day via video
MUNSTER Rugby players have featured in a video to send best wishes for a St Patrick's Day like no other this week.
St Patrick’s Day celebrations took on a different look this year as households followed the Government and HSE’s measures in helping prevent the spread of coronavirus.
With the public advised to follow social distancing measures and celebrate the national holiday at home, some players took the opportunity to send their best wishes through a video.
The video also featured special guests stars from the O’Donnell and Archer households.
As celebrations took on a different look this year, we hear from some of the players, and special guests, as they wish supporters near and far a Happy St Patrick's Day ☘#HappyStPatricksDay ☘ #SUAF #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/2RRGV2A8NH— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 17, 2020
