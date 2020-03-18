Limerick Greyhound Stadium defers JP & Noreen McManus sponsored Con & Annie Kirby Memorial

THE Irish Greyhound Board has confirmed that the 2020 Con and Annie Kirby Memorial competition has been deferred.

The JP and Noreen McManus sponsored event was due to get underway next week in Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

An annual event for the last seven years, the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial is run in conjunction with Limerick GAA - offering every club in the county to gain financially.

"Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the IGB has decided in conjunction with the sponsors, JP and Noreen McManus, to defer the 2020 Con & Annie Kirby Memorial competition," said the Irish Greyhound Board.

"The competition, the first round of which was due to commence on March 28, will be rescheduled when the Covid-19 crisis has passed."

The statement concluded: "The IGB wishes to thank JP AND Noreen McManus for their ongoing support for this event which is now in its eight year".