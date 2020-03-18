Limerick GAA clubs warned to stick rigidly to coronavirus suspension

LIMERICK GAA chairman John Cregan has appealed to clubs to rigidly stick to the suspension of GAA activity.

“It is important to remind clubs not to break the restrictions in place - I would personally take a very dim view of that,” stressed the County Board chairman this week of the coronavirus restrictions in place.

"It is vitally important that each and every one of us adhere to the HSE guidelines at all times," said Cregan.

He warned: “And aside from that, it should be pointed out that insurance will not be active during this period so any injuries would be very serious.”

“Clubs need to work with all guidelines until such a time as it is safe for all to proceed,” said Cregan.

At present all GAA activity from training to matches at club and inter-county level are suspended until at least March 29.

Limerick GAA have gone further and last weekend confirmed that they had postponed all four rounds of club hurling and football championship in April.

The words of warning from the Limerick GAA chairman come on the back of guidelines sent to all clubs this week from on behave of the GAA's Medical, Scientific and Welfare Committee, the Gaelic Player's Association and the Gaelic Athletic Medical Association.

These guidelines warn that ‘players should not congregate, even in small numbers, for training sessions and that indoor shared gym facilities are to be avoided’.

The guidelines stress: ‘team managers, backroom personnel and players at all levels have not only a duty of care to each other but also to the wider community around them at this time’.