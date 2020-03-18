JP McManus Pro-Am Committee cancel all pre-qualifier events

The committee behind the organisation of the 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am have announced that all pre-qualifier events, to be held this year, have been cancelled.

In a short statement (see below) the committee have confirmed the cancellation was on the grounds of health and safety, however there is no detail as to whether the Pro-Am event itself, to take place on July 6 and 7, is under threat.

The Golf World has already seen several cancellations. On March 12, the PGA TOUR made the announcement to cancel or postpone four weeks of events on all six Tours through the week of the Valero Texas Open (March 30-April 5). Augusta National Golf Club also announced the postponement of the Masters Tournament (April 6-12).

Furthermore, the PGA of America has postponed the PGA Championship (May 14-17) for a date later this year, to be announced. Meanwhile the USGA is currently holding the dates for the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club, as scheduled (June 18-21) (see more here:)

The rescheduling of events on the European and US Tours could have a detrimental knock on effect on player schedules for the 2020 season.

The JP McManus committee have been contacted by the Limerick Leader for additional comment and any further information we receive will appear on our website.

Statement in full:

Due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the JP McManus Pro-Am Committee has made the decision to cancel all remaining pre-qualifier events to be held this year. The event organisers will at all times prioritise the health and safety of our attendees, players, staff, volunteers and everybody associated with the event. All charitable organisations hosting pre-qualifiers this year have been notified.