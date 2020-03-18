Limerick hurler assisting with grocery delivery service

LIMERICK hurler Darragh O'Donovan is assisting with a grocery delivery service during the current coronavirus restrictions.

The inter-county star's family run O'Donovans Londis Top Shop in Oola.

This week with no GAA action, Darragh has been pressed into action with home deliveries to the elderly or home-bound across Oola and Doon and beyond.

"To anyone in the east Limerick and west Tipperary we are running a grocery delivery service for anyone that can’t leave their homes," said Darragh O'Donovan on a social media post.

Home deliveries can be purchased at 062-47133 - the minimum purchase is €20 and there is no extra delivery charge.

Darragh O'Donovan pictured inside his family business