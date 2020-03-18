WATCH: Limerick hurler Cian Lynch says 'we are all in this together' in Covid-19 post

All-Ireland winning hurler Cian Lynch has taken to social media to highlight 'best practices' in helping to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Patrickswell midfielder posted on his instagram account on St Patrick's Day, now on GAA.ie Official account, to remind everyone that 'we are in this together' and that there are no 'solo runs'

Lynch, like many other famous sports stars, is recommending that everyone following the instructions and advice from hse.ie and that together we can protect those close to us from the pandemic that is coronavirus.

