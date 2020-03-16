Limerick Camogie officials confirm cancellation of club league for entire season

LIMERICK Camogie officials have confirmed that they have cancelled their entire club league for the 2020 season.

A statement was issued this Monday afternoon confirming that just the club championship will be run this season.

"Due to the current situation with this Covid-19 pandemic we the Limerick County Board members have taken the decision to cancel the league for the 2020 season. This decision was not taken lightly but we feel that this is the correct decision to protect players, their families, and their community," said the statement.

"Hopefully as the year progress this pandemic will subside and we will be able to resume playing camogie. As is stand the championship will proceed as schedule but we will review again later in the year."

At inter-county level, the Limerick senior team have finished their Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League, but the county junior and minor teams should be in action at present but for the nationwide suspension all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29. This suspension covers all games and training sessions at all levels.