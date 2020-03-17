Limerick trainer Richard O’Brien targets more Dundalk success for Golden Valour

Trainer Richard O’Brien has a €25,000 handicap in mind for Golden Valour after the four-year-old recorded an easy success on the all-weather at Dundalk on Friday night.

Ridden by Donagh O’Connor, the well-backed 11/4 favourite won the 10f handicap by two and a quarter-lengths from the Michael Halford-trained Sheberghan with O’Brien commenting, “I’m delighted with that lad. I’ve been saying all along that his work is much better than his mark. I thought he wasn’t helping Donagh at any stage but it’s hard work out there with the wind. There is nice race here at the start of April and as long as he stays under the 85 bracket, which he should, then he’ll be targeted at that.”

Applications for Horse Racing Ireland Student Internship Programme close on Friday

The closing date for applications for the Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) summer student internship programme is this Friday, March 20. Now in its seventh year, the HRI student internship programme offers a number of paid placements, commencing in June 2020 and running for 12 weeks throughout the summer to the end of August. The programme is open to all Third Level students in any college year of any course. HRI Education and Training Manager, Grainne Murphy, said: “The student internship programme plays a key role in the strategic aim of HRI to attract new entrants into the thoroughbred racing and breeding industry. We hope that, for the successful applicants, this is the just first step to a fulfilling and rewarding career within this great industry.” Further details and application form are available at www.workinracing.ie/internship

Upcoming Fixtures

Down Royal – Tuesday, March 17 (First Race 1.50pm)

Wexford – Tuesday, March 17 (First Race 2.05pm)

Dundalk – Friday, March 20 (First Race 5.15pm)

Thurles – Saturday, March 21 (First Race 2.10pm)

Downpatrick – Sunday, March 22 (First Race 1.40pm)

Naas – Sunday, March 23 (First Race 2.00pm)