Limerick GAA confirm postponement of 'Club Limerick Draw'

Limerick GAA have this morning confirmed that the Club Limerick draw 2020 will be postponed until further notice. The fund raising draw, supported by thousands all over the county, will return once the 'relevant statutory bodies' have deemed it appropriate.

Full statement below.

In accordance with the directive issued by the HSE & our Government together with statements issued by Croke Park, arising from the latest restrictions due to Covid-19, Limerick GAA have made a decision to postpone the CLUB Limerick Draw 2020 until further notice.

The CLUB Limerick Draw 2020 will resume when deemed appropriate by relevant statutory bodies.



Please adhere to HSE Guidelines during this difficult time & stay safe https://www2.hse.ie/ coronavirus/