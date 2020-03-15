Munster Rugby star Keith Earls makes public plea at 'extremely worrying and scary time'

MUNSTER and Ireland rugby star Keith Earls has made a plea to the public to listen to the health professionals in relation to the measures being put in place to help tackle the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Senior health officials have appealed for people to adhere to social distancing guidelines, outlined on the HSE website, to help slow the spread of the virus.

Images and footage have emerged on social media in recent days showing hundreds of people packed into pubs.

In a message on social media on Sunday morning, winger Earls said 'the actions of some people are really starting to worry me.'

Keith Earls wrote: "As a father of a child with a serious respiratory lung condition and many others like her, I urge the public to please listen to the professionals. I will do everything I can to protect her.

"Everyone has a part to play. I'm usually a private person but the actions of some people is really starting to worry me.

"This is an extremely worrying and scary time and we all need to take immediate action. Please."

In a tweet issued on Sunday morning, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government may seek enforcement powers to ensure that the ban on no indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people applies to pubs and clubs.