Limerick punter lands almost €7,000 from savvy Kempton selections

One customer in County Limerick is delighted with their selections at Kempton on Wednesday evening as they landed a stunning win of €6,968.20 to provide a brilliant mid-week boost to their finances.

The anonymous customer placed a €5 Trixie, a €10 each way treble and a €10 each way accumulator in a local BoyleSports shop selecting four horses at Kempton, investing a total stake of €60.

The Trixie and the treble consisted of the same selections with Birds Of Prey (5/2) winning the 6.20, Red Jasper (6/1) landing the 6.50 and Silver Dust (7/2) obliging in the 7.20. Those wagers returned a total of €2,082.81, but the Treaty punter wasn’t done there.

A final wager had the same three horses as the previous winning bets with In The Red (7/2) added in the 8.20 which resulted in €4,885.39 being added to the winnings.

When all the results were in, the client exchanged their betslip for a tasty amount of €6,968.20, a windfall that took just two hours to win.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Well done to our customer in Limerick whose ambitious thinking, with some nice priced winners, paid off in style and enabled them to walk away with €6,968.20. We wish them happy spending and massive congratulations.”