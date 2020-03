Limerick winners in GAA's 2020 National draw

There may be no action on the field, but Limerick clubs and GAA fans were still winners this week in the National draw 2020. The biggest winners were Ballybrown GAA club who pocketed €5,000, while Cappagh Handball Club are €1,000 better off.

John Horan, Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael presided over the seventh GAA National Club draw which took place in Páirc an Chrócaigh on March 12.

This year’s draw raised €1,568,200 for GAA Clubs nationally, while the individual Limerick prize winners listed below.

National Club Draw Prize Winners

All-New Renault Clio – Selina Troy, Portroe GAA, Co. Tipperary

Travel Voucher to the value of €2,000 – Jennifer & Tony Gallagher, Scoil Uí Chonaill GAA, Dublin

All Ireland Hurling & Football Final Package 2020 – Diarmuid Boyce, O’Callaghan Mills GAA, Co. Clare

All Ireland Hurling & Football Final Package 2020 – Caitríona Devlin, St. Judes GAA, Dublin

All Ireland Hurling & Football Final Package 2020 – Mary Kenny, Carrigallen GAA, Co. Leitrim

Two Tickets to a Concert in Croke Park – Mairead Frost, O’Callaghan Mills GAA, Co. Clare

Blue Book Voucher €750 – Shauna Moran, Boyle GAA, Co. Roscommon

€1000 Shopping Voucher – Retailer of your choice – Deirdre Ryan, Geevagh GAA, Co. Sligo

€1000 Shopping Voucher – Retailer of your choice – Paul Mc Carron, Sean MacCumhaills GAA, Co. Donegal

All Ireland Hurling Final Package 2020 – Paddy Keane, St. Fintans GAA, Co. Wexford

All Ireland Football Final Package 2020 – Timmy Lynch, Laune Rangers GAA, Co. Kerry

€500 One4All Voucher – Eamon Mc Greal, Balla GAA, Co. Mayo

€500 SuperValu/Centra Voucher – Mary Madigan, Cappagh Handball, Co. Limerick

All Ireland Hurling Final Package 2020 – Pat Mc Grath, Portroe GAA, Co. Tipperary

All Ireland Football Final Package 2020 – Rory Ferguson, Enniskillen Gaels, Co. Fermanagh

€500 One4All Voucher – James Roche, Cordal GAA, Co. Kerry

Blue Book Voucher €500 – Mike Battles, Cappagh Handball, Co. Limerick

€500 One4All Voucher – Jamie Brosnan, Gneeveguilla GAA, Co. Kerry

€500 SuperValu/Centra Voucher – Mike Hampson, Stars of Erin GAA, Dublin

Shopping Voucher to the value of €350 at a retailer of your choice – Brian Leahy, Ballinderreen GAA, Co. Galway

Club Specific Draw

Clubs who won €5,000 in the National Club Draw

Club 1: Ballybrown GAA, Co. Limerick

Club 2: Kilfian GAA, Co. Mayo

Club 3: Aughnamullen GAA, Co. Monaghan

Clubs who won €1,000 in the National Club Draw

Mayo Claremorris GAA Club

Sligo Coolera Strandhill GAA Club

Galway Headford GAA Club

Roscommon Athleague GAA Club

Leitrim Carrigallen GAA Club

Kildare Rheban GAA Club

Carlow Kildavin Clonegal GAA Club

Dublin St. Mary’s Saggart GAA Club

Louth Lannleire GAA Club

Laois Camross GAA Club

Kilkenny Fenians GAA Club

Offaly Edenderry GAA Club

Meath Duleek Bellewstown GAA Club

Longford Mostrim GAA Club

Wexford Crossabeg Ballymurn GAA Club

Wicklow Coolboy GAA Club

Westmeath Turin GAA Club

Kerry Moyvane GAA Club

Limerick Cappagh Handball Club

Tipperary Loughmore Castleiney GAA Club

Waterford Ballygunner GAA Club

Cork Ballyclough GAA Club

Clare Whitegate GAA Club

Fermanagh Belcoo O’Rahillys GAA Club

Donegal Glenfin GAA Club

Antrim Gort na Mona GAA Club

Armagh Clan na Gael GAA Club

Down Loughlinisland GAA Club

Monaghan Monaghan Harps GAA Club

Cavan Mountnugent GAA Club

Derry Swatragh Michael Davitts GAA Club

Tyrone Glenelly St. Josephs GAA Club

The clubs who had the highest ticket sales in each province

Connacht Michael Breathnach GAA, Co. Galway Sold: 1707

Munster Blarney GAA, Co. Cork Sold: 1030

Leinster Na Fianna GAA, Dublin 9 Sold: 1792

Ulster Naomh Mhuire Convoy GAA, Co. Donegal Sold: 2500

Sean MacCumhaills, Co, Donegal Sold: 2500