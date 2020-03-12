Scarlets lock Sam Lousi banned following Munster Rugby red card

Sam Lousi of Scarlets Rugby has been banned for a period of five weeks as a result of his red card in the Guinness PRO14 Round 13 fixture with Munster on February 29, 2020.

Lousi was shown a red card by referee Mike Adamson (SRU) under Law 9.12 – a player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part pf the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tipping or kicking.

It's not often you see an actual punch thrown in pro rugby (outside France), but the Scarlet's Sam Lousi sees red.....pic.twitter.com/AL2XwxwbZH February 29, 2020

The Disciplinary Hearing was handled by Rory Bannerman (Scotland) and it was accepted that the Player’s actions warranted a red card for foul play. The incident was deemed a top-end offence, which carries a 10-week suspension.

The Player’s previous clean disciplinary record, acceptance of his actions and remorse shown warranted application of 50 per cent mitigation which brings his ban to five weeks.

The Player is free to resume playing from midnight on April 5, 2020.

The Player was reminded of his right to appeal.