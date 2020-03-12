Ladies Football O'Connor Cup championships cancelled

The 2020 O'Connor Cup, which was to include two teams from the University of Limerick, have been cancelled.

A statement from the Ladies HEC (Third-Level) Committee confirmed that "In line with the Government announcement on Covid 19, the Higher Education Committee is cancelling the 2020 O’Connor Cup Championships in Kerry, effective immediately. We understand that this decision will result in disappointment, especially amongst players and their backroom teams, especially when we are so close to concluding our championships but this is the right thing to do. Our responsibility now is to ensure that we look after each other, our families and friends and that we all return to the playing fields when the time is right to do so. "

The news comes just hours after the Giles Cup 2020 was also cancelled at the same venue.