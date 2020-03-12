Giles Cup 2020 suspended amid coronavirus fears

Due to the higher than average cases confirmed from the regions of the competing colleges, and the need to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the Ladies Gaelic Football Higher Education Committee has today suspended the 2020 Gourmet Food Parlour Giles Cup, scheduled for Kerry this weekend, until further notice.

NUI Galway were due to take on DCU Dóchas Éireann 2, and Mary Immaculate College Limerick were due to face Maynooth University in the semi-finals on Friday, with the final on Saturday; but these games will now be rescheduled for a future date TBC.

The remaining five championships will continue with strict precautions in place from arrival to and from venues along with strict dressing room and feeding policy’s in place.

Friday 13th March

Gourmet Food Parlour O'Connor Cup Semi-Finals



DCU Dóchas Éireann v UCC @ 2.30pm, Kerry GAA COE, Currans.



UL v UCD @ 3pm, Kerry GAA COE, Currans.



Gourmet Food Parlour Lynch Cup Semi-Finals



Garda College v UCD2 @ 12 noon, Kerry GAA COE, Currans



UL2 v Dundalk IT @ 12.30pm, Kerry GAA COE, Currans

Gourmet Food Parlour Moynihan Cup Final



Cork I.T. v UCD3 @ 3.30pm, Kerry GAA COE, Currans

Gourmet Food Parlour Donaghy Cup Final



DCU Dóchas Éireann 6 v UCC2 @ 1.30pm, Fossa



Gourmet Food Parlour Lagan Cup Final

TU Dublin Tallaght v TU Dublin City Centre @ 11.30am, Kerry GAA COE, Currans



Saturday 14th March



Gourmet Food Parlour Lynch Cup Final



Garda College/UCD2 v UL2/DKIT @ 11.30am, Healy Park, Ballyrickard (Kerins O'Rahillys)



Gourmet Food Parlour O'Connor Cup Final



DCU DÉ/UCC v UL/UCD @ 3.30pm, Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Live O'Connor Cup Final Link:



https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=sMwGzQeckvQ