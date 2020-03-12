Giles Cup 2020 suspended amid coronavirus fears

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Giles Cup 2020 suspended

Due to the higher than average cases confirmed from the regions of the competing colleges, and the need to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the Ladies Gaelic Football Higher Education Committee has today suspended the 2020 Gourmet Food Parlour Giles Cup, scheduled for Kerry this weekend, until further notice.

NUI Galway were due to take on DCU Dóchas Éireann 2, and Mary Immaculate College Limerick were due to face Maynooth University in the semi-finals on Friday, with the final on Saturday; but these games will now be rescheduled for a future date TBC.

The remaining five championships will continue with strict precautions in place from arrival to and from venues along with strict dressing room and feeding policy’s in place.

Friday 13th March

Gourmet Food Parlour O'Connor Cup Semi-Finals


DCU Dóchas Éireann v UCC @ 2.30pm, Kerry GAA COE, Currans.


UL v UCD @ 3pm, Kerry GAA COE, Currans.


Gourmet Food Parlour Lynch Cup Semi-Finals


Garda College v UCD2 @ 12 noon, Kerry GAA COE, Currans


UL2 v Dundalk IT @ 12.30pm, Kerry GAA COE, Currans

Gourmet Food Parlour Moynihan Cup Final


Cork I.T. v UCD3 @ 3.30pm, Kerry GAA COE, Currans

Gourmet Food Parlour Donaghy Cup Final


DCU Dóchas Éireann 6 v UCC2 @ 1.30pm, Fossa


Gourmet Food Parlour Lagan Cup Final

TU Dublin Tallaght v TU Dublin City Centre @ 11.30am, Kerry GAA COE, Currans


Saturday 14th March


Gourmet Food Parlour Lynch Cup Final


Garda College/UCD2 v UL2/DKIT @ 11.30am, Healy Park, Ballyrickard (Kerins O'Rahillys) 


Gourmet Food Parlour O'Connor Cup Final


DCU DÉ/UCC v UL/UCD @ 3.30pm, Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Live O'Connor Cup Final Link:


https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=sMwGzQeckvQ  