Limerick Leader weekly athletics notes

The schools season approached it’s climax with many athletes from Limerick schools young and old performing well.

Irish Life Health All Ireland Schools Cross-Country

Held in Santry conditions were dry and the ground firm in most places.

At Minor Alan McCutcheon was 24th for Crescent Comprehensive. Fellow ‘Comp’ student Anna Campbell continued her good form coming 25th. At Intermediate Adam Conlon (Ardscoil Rís) was the highest placed Limerick finisher of the day coming 5th. Maria Campbell (Crescent Comprehensive) continues to be consistent coming 25th.

Munster Schools Indoor Games Nenagh

Minor

Leagh Moloney (Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh) took 1st place in the Long Jump (5 33) with Orla O’Shaughnessy (Salesians Pallaskenry) 2nd in 4.70. Orla also took Silver in the 600m (1:47.07) with Mai McKenna (Coláiste na Trócaire) 3rd in 1:49.99.

At 60m there was second place for Victoria Amaze (8.50) of Laurel Hill and a Bronze for Victoria Amiadamen in the 60mh (Castletroy College ) in 9.57.

In the boys competition Ross O’Carroll took Silver (1:47.73) for Mungret Community College in the 600m . Crescent Comprehensive took 3rd place in the relay (2:01.55) with Thomas O’Donnell (Limerick ETSS) 4th in the Shot Put.

Junior

Angel Alfred (Laurel Hill) was 2nd in the 60m (8.25) with Maedhbh Hurley 3rd (1:53.12) the 600m. Laurel Hill took second place in a close relay (1:57. 96).

In the boys 60m Denis Dickson (Crescent Comprehensive) took Silver in a tight contest 7.52 to 7.53. Crescent Comprehensive took relay Gold edging SMGS Blarney 1:47.51 to 1:47.78

Intermediate

Calum Keating (Hazelwood Dromcollougher) took Gold in the Shot Put in 14:68 while Gearóid O’Leary (Coláiste Iosef) was 2nd in the Long Jump (6.26) . Schoolmate Seán O’Neil (3:40.73) was 2nd in the 1200m. Sarah Butler (Laurel Hill) remains consistent taking Silver in the 600m in 1:44.24.

Senior

Rory Prenderville Gold, (John the Baptist) took Gold in the 600m (1:26.45). Dior Lawal (Castletroy College) was 2nd in the 60m (7.20). Casey Tanyi (Salesians) was 4th in the Shot Put (10.10)

National Masters Indoor Championships

Held in Athlone there was national titles for Limerick AC as Susan Murnane stormed to the W45 800m in 2:25:59. Clubmate James O’Hare won the M65 60m in 9.26. Keith Daly also Limerick AC took Bronze in the M45 400m (4:58. 31).

Dooneen’s Tony Fitzgerald performed strongly in a Limerick 2-3 to take Silver in the M45 1500m ( 4:53.93) . He later added Bronze in the 400m in 1:00.13. Teammate Shane O’Sullivan took 2nd in the 1500m (4:28.04) and 3rd in the 800m (2:07.60). Clubmate Ger. O’Shea was also a double medalist taking Silver in the M35 400m (55.68) and Bronze (25.54) in the 200m. Tim Ryan (also Dooneen) added another title to his cv taking the M55 400m in 59.55.

Duhallow 10 mile

A cohort of athletes from Limerick made their way to a hail swept Newmarket Co Cork for this sell out event. Paul Fitzgerald (Limerick A.C) was best in 9th (57:38) with teammate Dave Hanlon 13th in 59:42. Ian Kelly (West Limerick) was 22nd (1:02:09) with the An Brú crew of Patrick Lynch (1:04.47) Edel Foster (1:16:40) Helen Hartigan (1:18:09) and Yvonne Casey (1:18:10) performing well.

Kinvara Forest Marathon

Tom Shanahan Limerick took a superb, second in 2:43:50.

UL Rowing Club 5K Series Round 3

Paul Fitzgerald romped to victory in 16:47, well clear of Dylan Storan (18:22) in 2nd and Mike Lynch (18:25) in 3rd. First woman was Karen Raine in 21:05 with Sheila Clavin 2nd in 22:50 and Sheila Hayes 24:15.

Michal Rejmer 10 Mile Road Race

Taking Place on Sunday 22nd May starting and finishing at Limerick Racecourse this race covers Patrickswell, Crecora and Raheen . It’s chip timed , has an AAI permit and there’s E2000+ in Prize Money plus a medal for all finishers . Entry is E20 for the first 50 entries and E25 thereafter. Enter at www.michalrejmer10mile.com

Fixtures

UL Rowing Club 5K series Wednesdays, 7pm until 25th March

Limerick County 4 Mile Championships Sunday March 15 from 1pm Dromcollougher

Castleconnell 10k Sunday 22nd March 1 pm

Mallow 10 Mile Sunday 22nd March 12.30pm