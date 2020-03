Limerick GAA weekend fixtures

Limerick GAA Fixtures

Saturday March 14

COUNTY

County Football League Division 1 Round 3

Na Piarsaigh v Fr. Casey’s in Na Piarsaigh at 3:00p.m.

Newcastle West v Monaleen in Newcastle West at 3:00p.m.

St. Kieran’s v Dromcollogher Broadford in St. Kieran’s at 3:00p.m.

Ballysteen v Galbally in Ballysteen at 3:00p.m

County Football League Division 2 Round 3

Galtee Gaels v Claughaun in Kilbehenny at 3:00p.m.

Rathkeale v St. Senan’s in The Bog Garden, Rathkeale, at 3:00p.m

County Football League Division 3 Round 3

Pallasgreen v Glin in Mick Neville Park at 12:00Noon

Fr. Casey’s v Bruff in Abbeyfeale at 3:00p.m.

Mountcollins v Mungret St. Paul’s in Mountcollins at 3:00p.m.

Ballylanders v Athea in Ballylanders at 3:00p.m

County Football League Division 4 Group 1 Round 3

Kildimo Pallaskenry v Kilteely Dromkeen at 3:00p.m.

Cappagh v Ahane in Cappagh at 3:00p.m

County Football League Division 4 Group 2 Round 3

Castlemahon v Crecora Manister in Quaid Park, Castlemahon, at 3:00p.m.

Sunday March 15

COUNTY

County Under 21A Hurling Championship Group 1 Rd 5

Adare v Monaleen in Adare at 12:00Noon

County Under 21A Hurling Championship Group 2 Rd 4

Croagh Kilfinny Rathkeale v Newcastle West in Croagh at 12:00Noon

County Under 21A Hurling Championship Group 4 Rd 3

St. Kieran’s v Granagh/Ballingarry in St. Kieran’s at 12:00Noon

County Under 21B Hurling Championship Group 1 Rd 3

Belville Gaels v Tournafulla/Kileedy in Feenagh at 12:00Noon

Dromin Athlacca v Kildimo Pallaskenry in Dromin Athlacca at 12:00Noon

County Under 21B Hurling Championship Group 2 Rd 3

Caherline v Pallasgreen in Fr. Hayes Memorial Park, Caherline, at 12:00Noon

County Under 21B Hurling Championship Group 3 Rd 3

Ballybricken-Bohermore/Fedamore v Dromcollogher Broadford at 12:00Noon

Templeglantine v Knockainey in Templeglantine at 12:00Noon

County Under 21 13 A Side Competition Round 4

South Liberties v Knockaderry at Dooley Park, South Liberties, at 12:00Noon

Claughaun v Crecora Manister in Claughaun at 12:00Noon

Tuesday March 17

COUNTY

County Under 21A Hurling Championship Group 2 Rd 5

Bruff v Croagh Kilfinny Rathkeale in Bruff at 12:00Noon

County Football League Division 2 Round 3

Gerald Griffins v Adare in Ballyhahill at 11:30a.m

County Under 21A Hurling Championship Group 2 Rd 5

Newcastle West v Cappamore in Newcastle West at 12:00p.m

County Under 21 13 A Side Competition Round 5

Crecora Manister v South Liberties in South Liberties at 12:00Noon

Hospital Herbertstown v Claughaun in St. John’s Park, Hospital, at 12:00pm

Keep an eye on Limerick Leader website for changes to these fixtures. Always check with your own club too