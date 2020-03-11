WATCH: Astonishing finish sees 'Champ' clinch the RSA for Limerick's JP McManus
Winning owner JP McManus pictured with Champ after his success in the RSA Insurance Novices' Chase at Cheltenham this Wednesday
JP McManus was celebrating one of the most exciting finishes at the Cheltenham Festival for several years as his horse Champ claimed the RSA Chase with an astonishing finish.
Barry Geraghty rode the 4/1 winner to a festival win, trained by Nicky Henderson, which at one point was 300/1 in running.
Champ is named after 20-time champion jump jockey Anthony McCoy, who rode for McManus for several years before his retirement.
Owner of Champ with the son of *the* champ— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 11, 2020
All smiles for JP McManus and Archie McCoy - Champ was named in honour of his dad, the legendary @AP_McCoy #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/rxpBEyEu4Q
Looked to have a mountain to climb turning for home in the prestigious race as pace-setters Allaho and Minella Indo forged clear at the foot of the hill.
However, winning jockey Geraghty galvanised his mount for one final surge and the exciting chaser emerged in the final strides between his chief market rivals to win the contest going away by a length.
Champ is JP McManus' 60th winner at the Cheltenham Festival. The keen Limerick hurling fan also won the featured Unibet Champion Hurdle yesterday with Epatante, when he also celebrated his 69th birthday.
Unbelievable!— Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 11, 2020
Champ by name, Champ by nature.
What a remarkable finish to the RSA! @BarryJGeraghty @sevenbarrows #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/RDuzn0cGJ1
RESULT— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 11, 2020
RSA Chase
1️⃣ Champ 4/1
2️⃣ Minella Indo 3/1
3️⃣ Allaho 5/2 F
Live on Virgin Media One.#CheltenhamFestival #VMTVRacing
