WATCH: Astonishing finish sees 'Champ' clinch the RSA for Limerick's JP McManus

JP McManus was celebrating one of the most exciting finishes at the Cheltenham Festival for several years as his horse Champ claimed the RSA Chase with an astonishing finish.

Barry Geraghty rode the 4/1 winner to a festival win, trained by Nicky Henderson, which at one point was 300/1 in running.

Champ is named after 20-time champion jump jockey Anthony McCoy, who rode for McManus for several years before his retirement.

Owner of Champ with the son of *the* champ



Owner of Champ with the son of *the* champ

All smiles for JP McManus and Archie McCoy - Champ was named in honour of his dad, the legendary AP McCoy

Looked to have a mountain to climb turning for home in the prestigious race as pace-setters Allaho and Minella Indo forged clear at the foot of the hill.

However, winning jockey Geraghty galvanised his mount for one final surge and the exciting chaser emerged in the final strides between his chief market rivals to win the contest going away by a length.

Champ is JP McManus' 60th winner at the Cheltenham Festival. The keen Limerick hurling fan also won the featured Unibet Champion Hurdle yesterday with Epatante, when he also celebrated his 69th birthday.