Old Crescent to postspone 'Rugby Breakfast' due to Coronavirus concerns

Old Crescent RFC has been forced to postpone their Rugby Breakfast with Munster's Graham Rowntree and Stephen Larkham’ which was to be held on Thursday March 26 at the Castletroy Park Hotel. Munster Rugby coaches and players are believed to have been pulled from public appearances to try protect the squad from the spread of the Coronavirus.

Old Crescent will look to re-schedule the event, with September 2020 a possible date.