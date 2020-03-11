Limerick hurlers lie in wait as League quarter finals take place
The senior hurlers of Limerick and Clare are through to the semi-finals of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 and will discover their opponents next weekend when the quarter-finals are completed.
The line-up is as follows:
SATURDAY
Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3.0
SUNDAY
Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2.0
Wexford v Galway
They meet in the Allianz League quarter-final for a third successive year, with one win each from the previous two ties. Wexford won by 1-23 to 0-23 in 2018, while Galway won by 3-21 to 3-11 last year.
Galway lost two of their first three games (to Limerick and Waterford) in this campaign but finished strongly with wins over Cork and Tipperary. They trailed Tipperary by seven points at half-time last Sunday but out-scored the All-Ireland champions by 3-12 to 0-6 to secure a quarter-final date.
HOW THEY REACHED THE QUARTER-FINALS
GALWAY
Galway 1-24 Westmeath 0-10
Limerick 1-19 Galway 0-14
Galway 3-21 Tipperary 3-13
Waterford 0-17 Galway 0-16
Galway 2-18 Cork 1-16
Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2.
Top scorers
Joe Canning ........0-19 (0-14 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)
Evan Niland..........0-18 (0-17 frees)
Cathal Mannion....1-12 (0-3 frees)
Conor Whelan.....3-6
WEXFORD
Wexford 2-27 Laois 2-16
Clare 0-18 Wexford 0-15
Wexford 1-16 Kilkenny 1-14
Wexford 2-14 Dublin 0-18
Wexford 2-29 Carlow 1-11
Played 5, Won 4 Lost 1
Top Scorers
Paul Morris..............0-26 (0-14 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)
Jack O’Connor.........1-16 (0-9 frees)
Rory O’Connor........1-15 (0-6 frees)
Conor McDonald.....2-7
KILKENNY v WATERORD
They last met in the Allianz League two years ago when Kilkenny won a 1A game by 1-20 to 1-12. Waterford are bidding to reach the semi-final for a second successive year while Kilkenny were last there in 2018.
HOW THEY REACHED THE QUARTER-FINALS
KILKENNY
Kilkenny 3-21 Dublin 0-18
Kilkenny 3-21 Carlow 0-9
Wexford 1-16 Kilkenny 1-14
Kilkenny 1-19 Clare 3-13
Kilkenny 3-22 Laois 1-19
Played 5, Won 3, Drew 1, Lost 1
Top Scorers
Austin Murphy..........1-32 (0-29 frees, 0-2 ‘65’s)
Billy Ryan..................4-2
Ger Aylward..............3-3
Eoin Cody...................1-9 (0-4 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-1’65’)
WATERFORD
Waterford 1-24 Cork 3-17.
Waterford 3-18 Westmeath 1-15
Limerick 1-21 Waterford 1-17
Waterford 0-17 Galway 0-16
Tipperary 0-24 Waterford 2-18
Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2.
Top Scorers
Stephen Bennett..........3-24 (0-13 frees, 0-5 ‘65s’)
Pauric Mahony.............0-24 (0-18 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)
Jack Fagan.....................2-4 (0-1 s/l)
Patrick Curran...............1-6
