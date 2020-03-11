Limerick hurlers lie in wait as League quarter finals take place

The senior hurlers of Limerick and Clare are through to the semi-finals of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 and will discover their opponents next weekend when the quarter-finals are completed.

The line-up is as follows:

SATURDAY

Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3.0

SUNDAY

Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2.0

Wexford v Galway

They meet in the Allianz League quarter-final for a third successive year, with one win each from the previous two ties. Wexford won by 1-23 to 0-23 in 2018, while Galway won by 3-21 to 3-11 last year.

Galway lost two of their first three games (to Limerick and Waterford) in this campaign but finished strongly with wins over Cork and Tipperary. They trailed Tipperary by seven points at half-time last Sunday but out-scored the All-Ireland champions by 3-12 to 0-6 to secure a quarter-final date.

HOW THEY REACHED THE QUARTER-FINALS

GALWAY

Galway 1-24 Westmeath 0-10

Limerick 1-19 Galway 0-14

Galway 3-21 Tipperary 3-13

Waterford 0-17 Galway 0-16

Galway 2-18 Cork 1-16

Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2.

Top scorers

Joe Canning ........0-19 (0-14 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)

Evan Niland..........0-18 (0-17 frees)

Cathal Mannion....1-12 (0-3 frees)

Conor Whelan.....3-6

WEXFORD

Wexford 2-27 Laois 2-16

Clare 0-18 Wexford 0-15

Wexford 1-16 Kilkenny 1-14

Wexford 2-14 Dublin 0-18

Wexford 2-29 Carlow 1-11

Played 5, Won 4 Lost 1

Top Scorers

Paul Morris..............0-26 (0-14 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)

Jack O’Connor.........1-16 (0-9 frees)

Rory O’Connor........1-15 (0-6 frees)

Conor McDonald.....2-7

KILKENNY v WATERORD

They last met in the Allianz League two years ago when Kilkenny won a 1A game by 1-20 to 1-12. Waterford are bidding to reach the semi-final for a second successive year while Kilkenny were last there in 2018.

HOW THEY REACHED THE QUARTER-FINALS

KILKENNY

Kilkenny 3-21 Dublin 0-18

Kilkenny 3-21 Carlow 0-9

Wexford 1-16 Kilkenny 1-14

Kilkenny 1-19 Clare 3-13

Kilkenny 3-22 Laois 1-19

Played 5, Won 3, Drew 1, Lost 1

Top Scorers

Austin Murphy..........1-32 (0-29 frees, 0-2 ‘65’s)

Billy Ryan..................4-2

Ger Aylward..............3-3

Eoin Cody...................1-9 (0-4 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-1’65’)

WATERFORD

Waterford 1-24 Cork 3-17.

Waterford 3-18 Westmeath 1-15

Limerick 1-21 Waterford 1-17

Waterford 0-17 Galway 0-16

Tipperary 0-24 Waterford 2-18

Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2.

Top Scorers

Stephen Bennett..........3-24 (0-13 frees, 0-5 ‘65s’)

Pauric Mahony.............0-24 (0-18 frees, 0-1 ‘65’)

Jack Fagan.....................2-4 (0-1 s/l)

Patrick Curran...............1-6