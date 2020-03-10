Munster Rugby domestic fixtures confirmed
Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated
Thursday March 12
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy:
Cork Constitution v Young Munster, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;
Friday March 13
North Webb Cup:
Cashel v Newport, Cashel, 7.30pm;
Thomond v Garryowen, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 7.30pm;
South Mick Barry Cup:
Cork Constitution v Midleton, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;
Saturday March 14
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A:
Ballynahinch v Garryowen, Ballymacarn Park;
Young Munster v UCD, Tom Clifford Park;
Division 1B:
Shannon v Banbridge, Thomond Park;
Division 2A:
M.U. Barnhall v Old Crescent, Parsonstown;
U.L. Bohemian v Ballymena, 4G UL;
Division 2C:
Bangor v Bruff, Upritchard Park;
Munster Junior League Division 1:
Waterpark v Newcastle West, Ballinakill, 3pm;
North Webb Cup:
Cashel v Newport, Cashel;
Old Crescent v Thurles, Rosbrien;
Richmond v Kilfeacle, Canal Bank;
Shannon v Presentation, Rathuard;
St. Senan's v UL Bohemian, Jim Slattery Park;
Sunday March 15
Munster Junior League Division 1:
Abbeyfeale v Skibbereen, Abbeyfeale;
Clanwilliam v Galbally, Clanwilliam Park;
Richmond v Kilfeacle, Richmond Park;
St. Senan's v Crosshaven, Jim Slattery Park;
Thomond v Clonakilty, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Division 2:
Charleville v St. Mary's, Charleville;
Dungarvan v Old Christians, Dungarvan;
Fethard v Cobh Pirates, Fethard;
Muskerry v Kinsale, Ballyanly;
Thurles v Kanturk, Thurles;
Tralee v Ballincollig, Tralee;
Munster Senior League Division 1:
Cashel v Shannon, Cashel;
Garryowen v Highfield, Dooradoyle;
Division 2:
Clonmel v U.L. Bohemian, Clonmel;
Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond, Rosbrien;
Women Munster Senior Cup:
Shannon v Ballincollig, Coonagh, 1pm;
Womens Development Bowl League:
Galbally v Waterpark, Galbally, 3pm;
Thursday March 19
Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup Final:
P.B.C. v C.B.C., Irish Independent Park, 3pm;
