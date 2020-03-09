Fixture details confirmed for Munster Rugby's final round PRO14 tie

The kick-off times and dates for the final round of Guinness PRO14 action has been confirmed as a full slate of derbies will decide Final Series placings and European qualification.

Round 21 will kick-off on Friday, May 29 in South Africa with the Isuzu Southern Kings hosting the Toyota Cheetahs who remain in the hunt to make their second Final Series appearance in three seasons.

On Saturday, May 30, six games will take place across a six-hour window starting with the West Wales derby between Ospreys and Scarlets in Swansea at 13:00 (UK). The following slot at 15:00 (UK) will see two games taking place with Dragons hosting Cardiff Blues in Newport and defending champions Leinster travelling to Belfast to face Conference A rivals Ulster.

The final run of games at 17:15 (UK) promises plenty high-intensity rugby that will set the scene for the knock-out stages with Munster hosting Connacht, Benetton entertaining Zebre and a Scottish derby at BT Murrayfield, which promises to be fiery encounter with so much to play for.

Friday, May 29



Isuzu Southern Kings v Toyota Cheetahs 18:10 UK | 19:10 SA/ITA

NMB Stadium, Port Elizabeth | SuperSport



Saturday, May 30



Ospreys v Scarlets 13:00 UK | 14:00 SA/ITA

Liberty Stadium, Swansea | Premier Sports

Ulster Rugby v Leinster Rugby 15:00 UK | 16:00 SA/ITA

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast | Premier Sports

Dragons v Cardiff Blues 15:00 UK | 16:00 SA/ITA

Rodney Parade, Newport | Premier Sports

Benetton Rugby v Zebre Rugby Club 17:15 UK | 18:15 SA/ITA

Stadio Monigo, Treviso | DAZN

Munster Rugby v Connacht Rugby 17:15 UK | 18:15 SA/ITA

Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick | eir Sport

Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors 17:15 UK | 18:15 SA/ITA

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh | Premier Sports