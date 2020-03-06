Abbeyfeale face Mayo opponents as Limerick side bid to reach All-Ireland football final

ABBEYFEALE’S Colaiste Ide agus Iosef have turned attentions to the All-Ireland championship after last week's Munster Post Primary Schools Senior Football Championship title win.

The West Limerick secondary school won their first provincial crown with a one point final over Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai of Tralee.

Next up is Saturday's Masita GAA Post Primary Schools All-Ireland semi final with St Josephs College of Foxford, Co Mayo the opponents.

The Dr Eamonn O'Sullivan Cup (Senior C U19 Football) semi final takes place in Ferbane, Co Offaly at 1pm this Saturday.

In the other semi final, St Colmcilles Community School play Virginia College.

While there were players from clubs in Limerick, Kerry and Cork in the Abbeyfeale line-up, Fr Caseys dominated with 10 players in the starting line-up in last Friday’s Munster Senior C (U19) final for the Shane Murphy Memorial Cup.

Abbeyfeale are managed by teacher Diarmuid O’Connell with assistance from Fr Caseys clubman Tom Cahill.

Less than 48-hours after playing against Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship, Abbeyfeale introduced Kerry’s rising star Paul Walsh for the final quarter in the Munster final. The Brosna man has since progressed to win the Munster Championship title with a final win over Cork this Wednesday evening.

In their Munster final win, the West Limerick side set the early place and scores from Dylan Quirke had them 0-4 to 0-1 ahead by the 20-minute mark.

The Tralee side battled back and were 0-5 to 0-4 ahead at half time.

The final was tied at 0-7 each entering the final quarter but Walsh scores helped secure success.

SCORERS: Dylan Quirke 0-4, Conor Lane (2frees) and Paul Walsh (1free) 0-2 each, Eoin O’Connell and Eoin Murphy 0-1 each.

ABBEYFEALE: Conor Casey (Rockchapel); Adam Fitzgerald (Fr Caseys), Liam Collins (Fr Caseys), Jamie Quirke (Fr Caseys); Donnacha Maher (Duagh), Sean Kilbridge (Fr Caseys), Jamie O’Sullivan (Brosna); Ted Moloney (Duagh), Conor Lane (Brosna); Dylan Quirke (Fr Caseys), Eoin O’Connell (Fr Caseys), Olan Quigley (Fr Caseys); Eoin Murphy (Fr Caseys), Sam Quigley (Fr Caseys), Ethan Sweeney (Fr Caseys). Subs: Paul Walsh (Brosna) for O’Connell (42mins), Jason Murphy (Brosna) for Sweeney (47mins), Marc Nolan (Fr Caseys) for Quigley (58mins).