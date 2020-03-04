Hat-trick hero Pepper too hot to handle as St Munchin's see off Ardscoil in Munster Schools Junior Cup

A HAT-TRICK of tries from full-back Oisin Pepper guided clinical St Munchin’s College to an impressive 38-15 Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-final victory over local rivals Árdscoil Rís at Thomond Park on Wednesday afternoon.

St Munchin’s, who will face CBC, of Cork, in the final in Limerick later this month, outscored their Limerick rivals by six tries to two to reach the showpiece decider.

The Corbally side will be appearing in their third successive final at Junior Cup level and will be hoping to win the title for a second time in three years following their 2018 final success.

St Munchin’s fresh from their quarter-final win over a fancied PBC side, raced into a 7-0 lead on five minutes.

After an excellent passage of patient, controlled play from their forwards deep inside the Ardscoil ‘22, flanker Harry Bennis dotted down. Cillian O’Connor’s added the extras.

However, resilient Ardscoil hit back immediately with 10 unanswered points thanks to a converted try, scored by Scott Gleeson, and a Harry Long conversion and penalty.

The see saw nature of the scoring continued however when St Munchin’s hit the front again as full-back Oisin Pepper collected a well-directed crossfield kick to score.

O’Connor’s excellent conversion made it 14-10.

St Munchin’s increased their advantage on 23 minutes when Pepper bagged his second try of the game, following neat play between out-half O’Connor and winger Josh McCarthy-Burbage.

The reliable O’Connor converted for 21-10.

St Munchin’s remained on top as the half wore on, thanks in no small way to their excellent back-row of Oisin Minogue, Bennis and Danny Williamson.

Bennis struck for St Munchin’s fourth try at the start of the second half, following an excellent break from centre Adam Cusack, to stretch their lead to 26-10.

Full-back Pepper completed his hat-trick of tries in the 38th minute when showing an excellent turn of pace down the right wing for 31-10.

To their credit, Ardscoil Ris, with Harry Long impressing in the centre, hit back and full-back Andrew Lyons blitzed over for a fine individual try to reduce the gap between the sides to 16 points, 31-15.

However, St Munchin’s had the final say as number eight Minogue dotted down late on with O’Connor converting.

SCORERS: St Munchin's College: Oisin Pepper three tries, Harry Bennis two tries, Oisin Minogue try. Cillian O'Connor four cons. Ardscoil Ris: Andrew Lyons, Scott Gleeson try each, Harry Long pen, con.

St Munchin's college: Oisin Pepper; Josh McCarthy Burbage, Adam Cusack, Conor McCarthy, Eoin Walsh; Cillian O'Connor, Gordon Wood; Eoin Sarsfield, Sean Rice, Conor Ward; Mark Walsh, Alex Finn; Danny Williamson, Harry Bennis, Oisin Minogue. Replacements: Ben McCarthy, Charlie Deedigan, Peter Dougan, Anthony Foley, Rian Burke, Ben Quane, Joseph Noonan, Azad Mohamad, Eoin McGurian, Rory McDermott.

Árdscoil Rís: Andrew Lyons; Harry Cowton, Sam Brown, Harry Long, Alan Fitzgerald; Brian O'Keefe, Evin Crowe; Emmet Calvey, Killian McNamara, James O'Mara; Darragh Custy, Adam Shawyer; Scott Gleeson, Jamie O'Mahony, Thomas Collins. Replacements: Joe Costelloe, Adam McMahon, Sam Higgins, Jake Higgins, Luke Murphy, Matthew Danaher, Alex Kennedy, Adam Jordan, Aaron Byrnes, Aaron Rush, Aaron McNamara.

Referee: Joy Neville (MAR)