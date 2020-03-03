Limerick GAA weekly fixtures confirmed
Tue 03 Mar
County U21 13 A Side Hurling Competition , Venue: Rhebogue, (Round 2), St Patrick's V Claughaun 19:30, Ref: Sean Carey
Wed 04 Mar
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Adare, (Round 2), Adare V Murroe Boher 20:00, Ref: TBC
Fri 06 Mar
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Mick Neville Park , (Round 2), Garryspillane V Ahane 20:00, Ref: Donnacha O Callaghan
County U21B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Mick Neville Park , (Round 2), Dromin Athlacca V Belville Gaels 20:00, Ref: Sean Hartnett
Sat 07 Mar
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Rathbane, (Round 3), Patrickswell V Na Piarsaigh 15:00, Ref: Michael Sexton
County Football League Division 1, Venue: Galbally, (Round 2), Galbally V St Kieran's 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 1, Venue: Caherdavin, (Round 2), Na Piarsaigh V Ballysteen 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 1, Venue: Abbeyfeale, (Round 2), Fr Caseys V Monaleen 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 1, Venue: Dromcollogher/ Broadford GAA, (Round 2), Dromcollogher Broadford V Newcastle West 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 2, Venue: Adare, (Round 2), Adare V Galtee Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 2, Venue: Foynes, (Round 2), St Senan's V Claughaun 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 2, Venue: The Bog Garden, (Round 2), Rathkeale V St Patrick's 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 3, Venue: Athea, (Round 2), Athea V Pallasgreen 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 3, Venue: Bruff, (Round 2), Bruff V Glin 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 3, Venue: Abbeyfeale, (Round 2), Fr Caseys V Mountcollins 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 3, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Mungret St Paul's V Ballylanders 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 4 Group 1, Venue: Mackey Park, (Round 2), Ahane V Croom 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 4 Group 1, Venue: Kilteely, (Round 2), Kilteely Dromkeen V Cappagh 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 4 Group 2 , Venue: Crecora Manister GAA, (Round 2), Crecora Manister V Banogue 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Football League Division 4 Group 2 , Venue: BALLYBROWN GAA, (Round 2), Ballybrown V Castlemahon 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun 08 Mar
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Caherdavin, (Round 3), Kilmallock V Doon 12:00, Ref: Richard Moloney
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilbreedy, (Round 3), Garryspillane V Mungret St Paul's 12:00, Ref: John O Halloran
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Rathbane, (Round 3), Ahane V Ballybrown 12:00, Ref: Michael Meade
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: KIlfinane, (Round 1), Blackrock V Adare 12:00, Ref: Paddy Lyons
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Boher, (Round 3), Murroe Boher V Monaleen 12:00, Ref: Timmy Mc Grath
County U21A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killacolla Gaels, (Round 3), Killacolla Gaels V Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale 12:00, Ref: Trevor Mann
County U21A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Newcastlewest, (Round 3), Newcastle West V Bruff 15:00, Ref: Sean Hartnett
County U21 13 A Side Hurling Competition , Venue: St Patrick's G.A.A Club, (Round 3), St Patrick's V South Liberties 12:00, Ref: Michael Mann
County U21 13 A Side Hurling Competition , Venue: Crecora Manister GAA, (Round 3), Crecora Manister V Hospital Herbertstown 15:00, Ref: Michael Woulfe
