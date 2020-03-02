Limerick Underage Hurling Academy management teams revealed for 2020

LIMERICK Underage Hurling Academy continues to ensure a conveyor belt of talent into the county senior set-up.

The 2020 season is up and running and the varying inter-county management teams can now be revealed.

Former Limerick All-Ireland U21 hurling winning manager Pat Donnelly continues as Academy Manager. Working with Donnelly are the new Head of Hurling Coaching Paul Browne and Head of Athletic Performance Darragh Droog.

The Academy Goalkeeping Coach is Timmy Houlihan, who is also goalkeeping coach to John Kiely's senior hurlers.

The Academy Sports Psychology is Patrick Jones with Games Coordinator Pat O'Dwyer and medical support from John Daly (First Aid), Kevin Hartigan (Physio) and Dr James Ryan (Medic).

All is overseen by the Academy Committee of Pat Donnelly, Joe McKenna, Gerry McManus, Liam Hayes, Mike O'Riordan, Denis Murrihy, Darragh Droog and Mike Cotter.

MANAGEMENT TEAMS

U14: Pat Conlan (manager), Alan Kelly, Tony Power, Shane O'Neill, TJ Coffey (coaches), Paul Dowling (liaison officer), Hugh Dunne (kitman).

U15: Kevin O'Hagan (manager), Dave Clohessy, Ruairi Walsh, Niall Macken, David Laing, Nigel Finch (coaches), Pat Gavin (kitman).

U16: Liam Hammersley (manager), Liam Reale, Mark Keane, Ger Hickey (coaches), Cian Hedderman (goalkeeping coach), Pat Butler (liaison officer), Brendan Flood (kitman), Mike Cotter (video analysis and stats).

Minor (U17): Diarmuid Mullins (manager), Andrew O'Shaughnessy, Ger Barry, Tommy Quaid (coaches), Darragh Droog (S&C), Neil Clifford (liaison officer), Declan Gillane (kitman) Pa Keane, Alan Kelly, Evan McMahon (video analysis and stats).

U18: Darragh Droog (S&C), Denis Murrihy (liaison officer).