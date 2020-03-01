Limerick senior footballers remain top of Division 4 despite loss to Antrim

The Limerick Senior footballers remain top of Division four this evening despite a 12 point loss in Antrim this afternoon. Billy Lee's men lost out on a scoreline of Limerick : 1-12(15) Antrim: 2-21(27)

Limerick remain one point ahead of Antrim and two points clear of Wexford, Wicklow and Sligo who are all now on 6 points. Next up for the Shannonsiders is a meeting with Wexford on March 14 in Rathkeale

More to follow