Limerick senior footballers remain top of Division 4 despite loss to Antrim
Limerick football manager Billy Lee
The Limerick Senior footballers remain top of Division four this evening despite a 12 point loss in Antrim this afternoon. Billy Lee's men lost out on a scoreline of Limerick : 1-12(15) Antrim: 2-21(27)
Limerick remain one point ahead of Antrim and two points clear of Wexford, Wicklow and Sligo who are all now on 6 points. Next up for the Shannonsiders is a meeting with Wexford on March 14 in Rathkeale
More to follow
#AllianzLeagues Football Division 4 Table after Round 5— GAA League Tables (@GAALeagueTables) March 1, 2020
London 2-10 v 5-09 Wicklow
Wexford 1-09 v 2-07 Sligo
Waterford 2-14 v 2-14 Carlow
Antrim 2-21v 1-12 Limerick#gaa #football #antrim #sligo #carlow #limerick #london #waterford #wexford #wicklow #gaaleaguetables pic.twitter.com/K61YQ7t0WO
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on