Limerick confirm team to play Antrim in promotion chasing Allianz Football League tie

LIMERICK have confirmed their team to play Antrim in Sunday's Allianz Football League tie.

A win in Antrim's Portglenone could see Billy Lee's Limerick promoted out of Division Four, pending results elsewhere.

With three games to play, Limerick know that two wins will earn a four year stay in the basement division.

Limerick have selected an unchanged line-up from that which beat Wicklow last weekend in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

Limerick and Antrim have met in the last two years in the league with The Saffrons winning both - in Newcastle West and the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

It's a 2016 All-Ireland SFC Qualifier since Limerick played football in Antrim - Limerick winning that tie in Belfast. Five of that starting team again start - Donal O'Sullivan, Brian Fanning, Iain Corbett, Tommie Childs and Hugh Bourke.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Paul Maher (Adare), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Michael Donovan (Galbally); Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels); Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels); Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Padraig de Brun (Firies, Co Kerry); Hugh Bourke (Adare), Danny Neville (Ballysteen), Padraig Scanlon (Glin). Subs: Cian Shorten (Rathkeale), Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), David Connolly (Adare), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Josh Ryan (Oola), James Naughton (St Senans), Seamus O'Carroll (Castleknock, Co Dublin), Davey Lyons (Adare), Gerard Stack (Gerald Griffins), Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins).