Limerick Limerick weekly athletics notes

Analog Devices Adare 10k

A window of near perfect conditions greeted the 26th edition of the West Limerick hosted Adare 10K. More than 700 athletes from Limerick and around the country battled this immensely popular but challenging course. Well done to all involved on another successful staging.

The men’s event was won by Irish International Kevin Maunsell of Clonmel AC in a new course record of 30:18. He was followed in 2nd by 2019 winner Rory O’Connor of North Cork in 30:39. Bantry’s Alan O’Shea was 3rd in 30:45. Colm Turner (Limerick AC) was 4th (31:54) with Bilboa’s Declan Moore 5th (32:52) and Leevale’s Barry Donovan (32:59) 6th. M40 Kevin Donagher (Ratfarnham) 33:30, M50 Henry Downes (40:51) ,M60 Tony McMahon (42:37) Team 1st South Galway.

The women’s title was won in 36:40 by Limerick native and 2017 champion Sorcha Ní Dhomhnaill representing Donore Harriers. She was followed in 2nd by Dymphna Ryan of Dundrum in 37:11 with Siobháin O’Doherty (Borrisokane) 3rd in 37:19. Completing the podium were Linda Grogan (Dundrum) 4th in 37:56, Angela McCann (Clonmel) 5th in 38:12 and Rosemary Ryan (Dooneen) 6th in 38:45. F40 Karen Raine (43:46),F60 Dorothy Ryan (49:24)

Declan Guina (33:11) and Fiona Bourke (also F50) (44:13) were first West Limerick athletes. Team 1st Watergrass Hill.

Munster U12-U19 Indoor Championships

There were many excellent performances by Limerick athletes in Nenagh as the Indoor Season nears it’s conclusion. The top 4 in each event qualify for the National Finals in Athlone. Phil Roche was also named Munster official of the year for 2019.

U12-14

Girls

At U12 Destiny Lawal (Dooneen) took Gold in the 600m (1:54.88). There was Silver for Dooneen clubmates Lilly McMahon (60m), Megan O’Shea (60mh) and Emer Purtill (Shot Put). At Long Jump Anne Frawley (St. Marys) was 3rd. At U13 there was a clean sweep for Limerick A.C in the 600m as Abby Yelverton took 1st (1:50) with Rosie Hickey 2nd and Sarah O’Halloran 3rd. Maeve Purtill (Dooneen) took Silver in the Long Jump, the 60m and was 4th in the Shot Put.

At U14 Dooneen’s Orla O’Shaughnessy continued her great form taking Gold in the Long Jump (4.78) with Aoife Grimes (Limerick A.C) 2nd. Orla was 3rd in the 60mh and 4th in the High Jump. Vivian Amazee (Dooneen) was 2nd in the 60mh.

Boys

In the boys competition Ian O’Brien (Dooneen) won his heat and semi-final before taking Bronze in a quick final. At U14 Limerick AC’s Stuart Tobin won the 60mh (9.31) with Malachy McKenna (Emerald) 3rd. Stuart was also 4th in the 60m Sprint. Marc O’Brien (Dooneen) took Bronze in the 60m. Robert Joy O’Regan was 3rd in the High Jump.

U15-U19 Girls

At U15 Emerald’s Leagh Moloney took Bronze in the 60mh in 9.46 . At U16 Victoria Amiadamen (Dooneen) won the 60mh in 9.61. At U17 Laura Frawley (St. Marys) continues to shine taking Gold in the Long Jump (5.51), the 60mh (9.43) and Silver in the 200m. Sarah Butler (Dooneen) took Bronze in the 1500m. At U18 Emerald’s Molly Loony won the 400m (1:04.13) and was 4th in the 200m. At U19 St. Mary’s Niamh Foley took Silver in the 200m.

Boys

At U15 Denis Matthews (Dooneen) took Silver in the 60m with Alan Gladysz (Limerick AC) 3rd in the Long Jump. At U16 Aaron O’Connor was 3rd in the High Jump. At U17 there was Bronze for Geoffrey Joy O’Regan (Sunhill) in the 60m. Kelvin O’Carroll (Dooneen) won the 800m in 2:07.12.

At U18 Nathan Sheehy Cremin (Emerald) took the 800m title in 2:00.82. At U19 Dior Lawal (Dooneen) won the 200m (24.09) and 60m (7.26) double. Rory Prenderville (Emerald) won the 800m (2:02.56) with Luke Tuohy (Dooneen) 3rd. Seán Kirschener (Sunhill) was 2nd in the Long Jump.

UL Rowing Club 5K series

Paul Fitzgerald (17:38) and Sheila Clavin (21:48) were first home.

Michal Rejmer 10 Mile Road Race

Starting and finishing at Limerick Racecourse this chip timed, 10 mile loop incorporates Raheen, Patrickswell and Crecora. Dooneen A.C are hosts and early bird price is just E25. Register at www.michalrejmer10mile.com