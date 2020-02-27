Crucial local derby tops AIL fixtures

IN-FORM Garryowen and Young Munster go head-to-head in a crucial Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A fixture at Dooradoyle this Friday night, 8pm.

The Limerick derby is sure to attract a bumper attendance as the keen local rivals come into the fixture on the back of an excellent run of results.

Second-placed Garryowen made it four wins on the bounce and an impressive nine victories in their last 10 games when easing past Clontarf 32-13 in an impressive bonus point success at Castle Avenue on Saturday.

High-flying Garryowen sit in second place in the table, now 13 points clear of fourth placed Lansdowne in the battle to secure a top four finish. The 'Light Blues' also enjoy an eight point advantage over third-placed UCD in the race to claim a home semi-final.

Young Munster bagged their third successive league win when edging past Lansdowne 21-20 in a nail-biting fixture at Tom Clifford Park last weekend.

Munsters' victory has seen the fifth-placed Greenfields side move to within a point of the top four play-off positions in the table.

Garryowen assistant coach Mike Sherry said the ‘Light Blues’ were aiming to go through the AIL season unbeaten at home.

“We have been happy with how we have gone this season. We have won every game at home, picked up a couple of good wins on the road.

“It is a great group. There is strong competition for places in the squad. We just want to keep pushing ourselves now.”

Looking ahead to Friday night’s derby Young Munster head coach Gearoid Prendergast said: “Garryowen are one of the better teams in the country now and they have built quite a bit of an experienced squad there as well, very strong pack and very good set-piece.

“Look, local derbies are local derbies and there is never much in it. I am hoping for a big crowd and hoping that conditions will be good as well.”

Garryowen will be looking to complete a home and away double over Munsters’ in the AIL this season on Friday night as the ‘Light Blues’ edged past the Greenfields side 19-13 in their league meeting at Clifford Park in November.

The top flight derby is one of two games featuring Limerick sides due to be played on Friday night.

In Division 2A, UL-Bohemian make the short trip to New Ormond Park to face Nenagh Ormond, also 8pm.

UL-Bohs will be looking to bounce back from their 17-31 home defeat to Buccaneers last weekend.

That defeat left the Annacotty side sitting in seventh place in the 2A table, nine points clear of the relegation play-off position.

Meanwhile, in-form Shannon will look to continue their promotion push in Division 1B when travelling to the Palace Grounds to face City of Armagh on Saturday, 2.30pm.

Shannon claimed their fifth win in six AIL fixtures when scoring a thumping 50-10 bonus point victory over Naas on Thomond Park’s back pitch on Saturday.

The Parish side scored seven tries in all, bagging three first half tries through Eathon Moloney, who bagged two, and Nathan Randles.

Kelvin Brown’s try shortly after the restart secured the bonus point, while two tries for prolific centre Pa Ryan and one more for exciting out-half Ben Daly brought up the half century of points.

Shannon moved up to second place, boosting their promotion push as a result of their runaway success over Naas.

Tadhg Bennett’s charges trail 1B leaders Highfield, who occupy the automatic promotion spot in the table, by 10 points.

Meanwhile, in Division 2A on Saturday, Old Crescent make the long trip to Dub Lane to take on Queen’s University, Belfast.

Old Crescent, recorded a precious 29-17 victory over another Ulster side, Rainey Old Boys, at Rosbrien last weekend to move up to fourth place.

In Division 2C, Bruff will be looking to back up their excellent home bonus point win over Omagh Academicals at Kilballyowen Park when locking horns with Skerries at Holmpatrick.

Bruff’s 37-19 win over Omagh moved the South Limerick side up to seventh place, two points clear of the relegation play-off position.

Bruff, who led 17-0 against Omagh at half-time, scored five tries in all, against their Ulster visitors in their vital success.

Johnny Clery, Sean D'Arcy, Cillian Rea, Graham Whelan and Kevin McManus all crossed the whitewash for the South Limerick side.

There are now just five series of Energia All-Ireland League fixtures to go. Following this weekend’s game the competition will take a break until March 14.

