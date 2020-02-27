Betting: Billy Horschel has good each way prospects at the ‘Honda’

THE PGA Tour is in Florida this week as the prestigious Honda Classic takes centre stage at the PGA National Golf Club at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Twelve months ago, Keith Mitchell made the biggest putt of his professional career when holing a 15-footer on his final hole to claim the title.

A star studded field – featuring six of the top 20 in the world – will tee it up in the 72-hole event beginning this Thursday.

The entry list includes World No 2 Brooks Koepka, Open Champion Shane Lowry and several more of the world’s elite golfers, including Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Rickie Fowler, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter as well as two more Irish golfers in Graeme McDowell and 2015 Honda Classic champion Padraig Harrington.

Koepka is the bookies’ favourite to claim the title on Sunday at odds of 11/1, with Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler next best at 12/1.

Our preference is for Billy Horschel, the Florida native who finished tied ninth in the WGC event in Mexico last weekend.

Horschel, who has recorded five wins on the PGA Tour, is a decent each-way option at 22/1.

Crucially, Horschel has a good record around PGA National, finishing fourth there in 2017.