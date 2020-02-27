OnYourWay wins Limerick Greyhound Stadium final for trainer Rachel Wheeler

THERE was one final in Limerick Greyhound Stadium over the weekend.

The Rachel Wheeler trained OnYourWay won the On2 525 for the Lost In Transit syndicate. The winner had seven and a quarter lengths to spare on the line in a time of 28.85. Second was Sean Stack’s Loxley.

There were 12 races across that Saturday card with a number of semi finals.

Among the local winners were the Shanakyle syndicate with Aarons Sensation in an A3 Novice 750. The distance race was won in 42.96 and by three lengths. Second was Lenamore Mai for the Longford owned Tri Na Cheile syndicate.

The Michael Enright trained Aulton Marty won an A4 525 for owner Patrick Hogan. The winner’s time was 29.35. Just beaten into second was Vigorous Roberto for Ronny Wuyts.

Kilmallock’s Callaghan Corkery won with Selinas Oscar in an A0 525. The winner had two lengths to spare on the line in a time of 28.99. Second was Music ToOur Ears for the Pension Plan syndicate and trainer Patrick Guilfoyle.

Paul Hanley had Group Bouzouki as an A2 525 winner. The success was just secured on the line in a time of 29.45. Second was Michael O’Regan with Flag Raised.

The final race of the night was an A1 525. Clearly Written won for trainer Denis O’Malley and owners Noel Nash and Gerry McManus.

There were 10 races on Thursday.

The opening A2 525 was won by the Oola’s Breda Hayes owned Orlando Aidan. The winner was two and three quarter lengths clear on the line in a time of 28.82. Second was Caulry River for the Mary Ellens Gang syndicate.

Following hot on the heels was Susan Hayes with Orlando Breeze. This success came in an A5 525. The winning time of 29.51 was good enough to secure a four length victory. Second was Frank and Mary Browne with Mine Ceol.

An A4 525 was won by Ronny Wuyts with Vigorous Toby. The win was just secured on the line in a time of 29.42. Just beaten into second place was Ballymartin Mac for Sean Roche and Patrick Keyes.

The Roche-Keyes combination were to narrowly miss out on three occasions on the night.

In an A3 525 John and George Egan won with LillyOfTheValley. The Sean Stack trained winner had half a length to spare on the line. The winning time was 29.18. Second was the Roche-Keyes owned Ballymartin Dave.

In an A2 252, there was a win for Liosgarbh Mags for Charley McLoughney. The winner just got the win on the line in 29-seconds. This time it was Ballymartin Hugo that was beaten into second for Sean Roche and Patrick Keyes.

Cathal Gleeson was an A5 525 winner with Gleesons Dream. The winner’s time was 29.35. Just beaten into second place was Carrigmore Pogba for Doon’s Patrick and Aoife Coffey.

Garryglass won for PJ Ryan in an A6 525. The winner was three quarters of a length clear on the line in a time of 29.62. Second was Shanakyle Rio for the Shanakyle syndicate.

Ready For Dove won for Aoife Loughnane in a sprint. The wining time was 19.07. Beaten six lengths into second was Adamsworld Mill for Larry Mulcaire.

Patrick and Aoife Coffey had success in an A4 525. Their Carrigmore Dizzy won by a length and three quarters in 29.58. Second was Leo McNulty for Lugs Lola.

An A5 525 was won in 29.50 by Rockvale Ranger. David Egan’s runner had a length and three quarters to spare on the line. Second was Pat Carey with Zero Wood.