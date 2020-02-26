Ireland rugby ties cancelled 'in interest of public health'

Ireland's three internationals, Men's, Women's and U20s, against Italy on the weekend of March 6-8, have today been postponed. The IRFU have confirmed that they were formally asked not to proceed with the ties and are now to meet with the Six Nations about the possibility of the games going ahead at another date.

A statement from the IRFU read as follows:

"The IRFU had a positive meeting with Minister Harris and his advisors today, where we requested a formal instruction as to the staging of the Ireland v Italy international matches over the weekend of 6/8 March.

At the outset we made it clear that the IRFU was supportive of the Governments’ need to protect public health in relation to the Coronavirus.

We were then advised, formally, that The National Public Health Emergency team has determined that the series of matches should not proceed, in the interests of Public Health. The IRFU is happy to comply with this instruction.

We will immediately begin to work with our Six Nations partners to look at the possibility of rescheduling the matches and would hope to have an update on this in the coming days.